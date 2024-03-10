Highlights Arsenal are looking to make some moves in the transfer market, with forwards linked to incoming transfers while Tierney and Ramsdale could be on their way out.

Whilst Arsenal's focus has been firmly fixed on the title race in recent weeks, they could be set to get one over on their Premier League rivals away from the pitch, with one future star now being eyed.

Arsenal transfer rumours

The rumour mill has already started up regarding potential incomings at Arsenal this summer, with a whole host of forwards among those linked with moves to The Emirates in the coming months. Meanwhile, on the departure front, Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Tierney are among those tipped to leave the North London club in a flash sale.

Tierney is particularly found himself at a career crossroads, having struggled to make a consistent impact on loan at Real Sociedad after losing his starting place to Oleksandr Zinchenko last season. Now, reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to sell the left-back in a deal worth at least £20m this summer.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, hardly helped his own case last time out against Brentford, with his mistake leading to the Bees' equaliser to momentarily halt the Gunners' stride towards yet another victory. And as the club prepare for those potential exits, they could fill the gaps in their squad with a future star.

According to Chronicle Live, Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Mario Dorgeles from Nordsjaelland in a deal that could see them beat Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race. The central midfielder, still just 19 years of age, has reportedly impressed Premier League scouts and now seemingly has the chance to complete a summer switch as a result.

It remains to be seen just how much Nordsjaelland will demand for their teenager, who could be left with a crucial decision to make come the summer transfer window. Arsenal will just be hoping that their project, which is in full flow these days, lures the midfielder to North London this summer.

"Energetic" Dorgeles can replace Partey

As rumours continue to circle about the future of Thomas Partey, Arsenal's search for a replacement could end with Dorgeles. The Ivory Coast midfielder is certainly one for the future, coming from the same Right to Dream academy, which has produced the likes of Mohamed Kudus and Simon Adingra in recent times.

Pano Scout has certainly been left impressed with Dorgeles too, posting on X:

Even if they secure the Premier League title this season, there could be plenty of change at The Emirates, with Dorgeles potentially among those to arrive in place of departures.

Having struggled with injuries and to break back into the Arsenal team in place of Declan Rice, Dorgeles' arrival could bring Partey's Arsenal career to an end. When the window opens, the two midfielders are certainly ones to watch this summer.