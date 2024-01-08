As good as Arsenal have been at times this season, recent slip-ups could prove costly come May with the Gunners now sitting fourth in the Premier League and five points adrift of leaders Liverpool. The January transfer window could yet turn the title race on its head, however, with the chance for all sides involved to sign key reinforcements.

Ahead of a crucial few months, Arsenal could prove their transfer genius once more by strengthening Mikel Arteta's squad. And that could include a deal to sign a Bundesliga gem ahead of Premier League rivals in an arrival that may benefit Arsenal in years to come.

Arsenal transfer news

After splashing out to sign Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya in the summer transfer window, it would be incredibly disappointing for those at The Emirates if Arsenal failed to win the Premier League title. The Gunners came so close last time out before Manchester City swooped in on their way to a historic treble win. Hoping to avoid that feeling of defeat for a second consecutive campaign and also in years to come, Arsenal could welcome one particular future star from the Bundesliga this month.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have been "informed" about a deal to sign David Odogu. The journalist posted on X:

With the potential to get one over on the likes of Chelsea and Brentford and sign a player with plenty of potential in the process, Arsenal could certainly be a club to watch in pursuit of Odogu. Given that the centre-back's contract will turn professional when he turns 18 on June 3, however, the Gunners may need to act quickly this month.

Odogu is an in-demand "top talent"

It speaks volumes that Wolfsburg are keen to keep hold of Odogu. The 17-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut but could take his opportunity with both hands when his first professional contract arrives in June. Before then, however, Arsenal could swoop in and hand the German the opportunity that he so desperately craves. Given Arteta's proven ability to work with young players too, having excelled with William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and others, Udogu could be wise to choose Arsenal over elsewhere in the Premier League.

Odogu is a player who's already caught the eye, including from Plettenberg, who described the Wolfsburg teenager as a "top talent" on X. As the January window progresses and Odogu's desire to leave Wolfsburg remains, he'll certainly be one to watch, especially if Arsenal make their move. Whilst the Gunners have one eye on the Premier League title, they could sign a player capable of playing a part in cementing Arteta's future legacy at The Emirates in years to come.