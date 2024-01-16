Arsenal are now looking at signing a £50 million striker alongside the heavily-linked Joshua Zirkzee, with sporting director Edu seemingly weighing up Ivan Toney alternatives.

Arsenal dealt Ivan Toney roadblock

Amid the January transfer window and beforehand, the Gunners have been credited with a very serious interest in signing the aforementioned Brentford striker.

Manager Mikel Arteta is said to want a proven goalscorer in the form of a world-class new number nine, and Toney is regularly mentioned as a top target for Arsenal in that regard. The England international, who is set to return from his ban for alleged gambling breaches imminently, scored 20 league goals last season and stands out as a very exciting option.

However, Bees boss Thomas Frank recently poured cold water over the idea of Toney leaving in January, saying it would take an "unbelievable" offer to prise him away from west London.

"The very short answer is yes," said Frank, when asked if Toney would stay (via BBC). "He is a Brentford player. He is here, we miss a few offensive players and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

"It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here."

Arsenal cannot afford to splash out marquee prices on winter window signings after spending over £200 million in the summer window (Miguel Delaney), making a move for Toney this month pretty unlikely as things stand. Resultingly, the north London title-chasers have been looking at other options. One of them, according to recent reports, is Bologna star Zirkzee.

The 6 foot 4 centre-forward is a player whom Arsenal have expressed interest in signing, and it is believed he could cost around £50 million. However, Zirkzee isn't the only other striker grabbing Edu's attention.

Arsenal looking at signing Dominic Solanke

As per Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke has admirers at the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, Arsenal are reportedly "looking at" signing Solanke as the Cherries brace for bids. Like Zirkzee, the Englishman is likely to cost in excess of £50 million after proving he can perform in Europe's most prestigious division.

Solanke boasts 12 goals in 19 league starts for Bournemouth so far, with former boss Gary O'Neil calling him "absolutely massive" for the club.

Dominic Solanke's best league games for Bournemouth - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth 9.95 Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle 9.15 Man United 0-3 Bournemouth 7.98 Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham 7.52 Bournemouth 2-2 Villa 7.28

"Dom works his socks off for me and you can see he comes off and we’ve not created loads of chances for him and he’s put in a load of work. People that maybe don’t know, could underestimate how big Dom is for this group.

“Absolutely massive. I couldn’t ask for a better number nine to go and face the challenges that we’re faced with.”