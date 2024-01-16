Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign a "criminally underrated" alternative to heavily-linked midfielder Amadou Onana this month, according to reports.

Edu eyeing new midfielder for Arsenal

As per widespread rumours in the last few months, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are eager to bring in a new central midfielder this month.

They've been linked with the likes of Onana and Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz beforehand, with journalist Sacha Tavolieiri making a big claim last week that Arsenal had opened talks for the former.

Thomas Partey's reoccurring injury problems have been a source of real frustration for Arteta and co this season, with Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho also looking set to leave when their contracts expire at the end of 2023/2024.

Onana, though, is rumoured to cost around £50 million, and it is believed that Arsenal will have to weigh on the cautionary side when it comes to abiding by Financial Fair Play laws.

The north Londoners spent over £200m on new recruits in the summer window, including a deal for club-record signing Declan Rice, so their January budget may also be limited as a result.

Arsenal's rumoured midfield targets for January Latest key update Amadou Onana January 9th Youssouf Fofana December 8th Douglas Luiz December 22nd Pedri January 3rd

Alternative options to Onana may well be a prudent idea from Edu's perspective, if Arteta is indeed determined to shore up his numbers in the middle of the park.

Arsenal offered Jordan Henderson deal

According to a report by journalist Graeme Bailey, sharing information to HITC, former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is a name who's been floated to the club. The Al-Ettifaq star is apparently eager to make a return to Europe, with Arsenal offered the chance to sign Henderson and make that dream a reality.

However, it is believed Ajax is a far more likely destination for the 33-year-old, as the player and his representatives prepare to open exit talks with Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson is a player of real English top flight experience, though his age and high salary could be a sticking point for Arsenal.

That being said, Trent Alexander-Arnold has sung the praises of his ex-teammate, calling him "criminally underrated".

“I think he is criminally underrated as a footballer,” said Alexander-Arnold. “He is someone who can influence games. When people think of him, they think about shouting, running and the dirty side of the game, but on the ball, he is technically an outstanding footballer.

“He is a natural-born leader and you can tell it is not forced, it’s completely natural."