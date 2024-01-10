Arsenal are considering an "official" offer to sign one club's £100,000-per-week star, with manager Mikel Arteta thinking he's perfect for them.

Arsenal chasing new midfield signing for January

Despite having to operate under some constraints, with Financial Fair Play being a concern and the budget somewhat limited after a lavish summer of spending (Miguel Delaney), Arsenal are still keen to bolster their ranks in January.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed Arsenal signing a new right-back is a possibility this transfer window, while other media sources suggest they haven't given up on their chase for a new midfield signing.

Thomas Partey's injury problems have been a thorn in Arteta's side this season, so much so that Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz in the build up to January.

The Brazilian looks unattainable, though, given his star presence as Unai Emery's side look to secure a coveted top four Premier League place.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Alternative options are being mooted by sections of the press, with Belgian journalist Amadou Onana claiming this week that Arsenal have even opened talks to sign Everton star Amadou Onana.

According to the reporter, Onana is keen on joining Arteta in January, and this is a transfer which could develop fairly quickly.

Following Tavolieri's claim, a separate report from Belgium has backed up Arsenal's talks for Onana, while sharing their own bit of detail on the potential transfer.

Arsenal plotting "official" Onana bid

Indeed, According to news outlet Nieuwsblad, Arsenal are considering an official bid for Onana and Arteta is personally "very charmed" by him. The Gunners head coach apparently sees him as the "ideal reinforcement" for Arsenal's midfield, given his pace, power, physicality and good feet.

They back that talks have been opened over the 22-year-old, with Arsenal pushing for Onana's signature and serious about bringing him in. However, the Toffees are believed to be demanding around £52 million to let him go mid-season.

On around £100,000-per-week (SpotRac), Onana is a star player at Everton, having played 16 league games under Sean Dyche as a mainstay of his midfield.

Former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has also called the 6 foot 3 powerhouse a real one to watch.

“I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential," said Martinez in 2022.

"I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium."