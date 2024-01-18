Arsenal appear determined to sign a "phenomenon" young forward for manager Mikel Arteta, despite competition from some of Europe's most elite sides.

Edu's transfer plans for January

Despite some rumoured obstacles in the form of a limited January budget and FFP restrictions, reports have still suggested that transfer chief Edu is attempting Arsenal moves behind-the-scenes.

Arteta has been linked with signing new full-backs, a midfielder and striker in the last few weeks, with Arsenal reportedly having a bid rejected for Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri most recently.

The Gunners are also admirers of Everton star Amadou Onana. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who regularly breaks news on players from his homeland, revealed earlier this month that Arsenal had opened talks to sign Onana.

While little progress has seemingly been made there, the club are also trying to sign a new number nine and solve Arteta's real lack of striker alternatives to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Indeed, Brentford striker Ivan Toney looks unlikely to leave this month unless an "unbelievable" offer is tabled (Thomas Frank), leading to Arsenal attempting a reported move for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.

The aforementioned rumours indicate that at least one January signing may well be possible, and Fabrizio Romano has previously suggested that could come in the form of a new full-back.

“A new full-back for Arsenal? Yes it is a possibility, it is a possibility for Arsenal to bring in a new full-back in January," said Romano in early January.

"They have to see what opportunity they can find, if it’s a loan deal, but Arsenal are exploring options in that position, they are in the full-backs market, I can confirm that, there is a possibility, there is a chance, we will have to see, but I think it’s a possibility."

As well as this month, Arsenal will continue work scouting some of world football's brightest young talents, with news coming to light on Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian.

Arsenal ready to seriously push for Estevao

As per Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, Arsenal are ready to make a serious push for Estevao despite fierce competition from Barcelona.

Arteta's side are "willing to bid hard" for the Brazilian, despite him making just one senior appearance to date, but Estevao's agent has perhaps already explained why.

“He’s a real phenomenon," said Andre Cury in an interview with AS (via Sport Witness).

"He’s the next Ballon d’Or [winner]. His name is Estevão. He’s very similar to Leo. He has power from set pieces, he is also left-footed. Not physically, because he’s taller, he’s black, but there are things that remind Messi.”

Despite his lack of senior involvement, the 16-year-old has been starring for Palmeiras' Under-20s and Brazil's Under-17s in recent months.