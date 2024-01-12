Arsenal have apparently made an offer to sign an in-form striker who Brentford wanted to replace Ivan Toney with.

Arsenal in need of new striker

For the past few months, widespread reports have claimed that Arsenal are keen on signing a new number nine to gift manager Mikel Arteta more attacking options and a goal-scoring outlet.

The Gunners have just Gabriel Jesus, who's now returned to training after a minor knee injury, and Eddie Nketiah to select from as their natural options.

This was made evident in their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool last weekend, with Arteta's side spurning a host of great chances that evening in what was a frustrating loss at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have been urged to sign a new striker in January by huge figures with ties to the club, like midfield legend and pundit Ray Parlour.

“Where they are going to be lacking is the striker position," said Parlour to TEAMtalk late last year.

"In teams I played in we had four top strikers so I think that is one area they need to improve. I know Jesus is out at the moment and Nketiah did brilliantly getting his hat-trick at the weekend but there is not a lot of options up front.

“I am sure Arteta, if there is someone available whether on loan or someone who is not playing on a regular basis but who he knows can do a decent job, will be looking for options. When you are chasing a goal you have got to change it up front and they do not have that at the moment."

One player they've been repeatedly linked with to strengthen their centre-forward ranks is Brentford star Toney, who is said to be keen on making the move to Arsenal.

However, Bees boss Thomas Frank recently poured cold water on the chances of Toney leaving for north London this window, unless they submitted an "unbelievable" offer.

Sporting director Edu and the recruitment team are also playing with a slightly more limited January budget after spending over £200 million last summer, so they may have to be clever.

Arsenal submit Borja Mayoral bid

Indeed, according to The Sun, it appears they're going for much cheaper alternatives to Toney, leading to their interest in Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.

Arsenal have apparently submitted a £22 million bid to sign Mayoral in January. Getafe, though, aren't keen to sell their star man unless they get around £39 million.

Interestingly, it is believed Brentford were tipped to be eyeing Mayoral as a possible replacement for Toney, as per the report.

The Spaniard has netted 12 goals in just 19 La Liga appearances this term, leaving little wonder his club are holding out for a larger fee. Mayoral does come as an interesting option, with members of the press calling him "top level" (Pedro Gonzalez).