Arsenal are believed to be willing to make a £94m offer to sign an “incredibly energetic” star this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Arsenal transfer news

Mikel Arteta has assembled arguably one of the Gunners' most impressive squads of all time, ensuring that they are still fighting for both Premier League and Champions League glory in April. That doesn't mean that more top-quality signings aren't needed in the summer transfer window, in order to make the north Londoners an even more daunting proposition moving forward.

Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee is one player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates, even being called "better than Erling Haaland", summing up how highly he is rated. He has 13 goal contributions (10 goals and three assists) in 26 Serie A starts in 2023/24 to date.

Another reported target is Martin Zubimendi, who Arteta is believed to be a huge fan of, with his compatriot shining at Real Sociedad currently, starting 27 La Liga matches this season and scoring four goals in the competition.

Arsenal could also look to add to their attack in the summer, in order to have a more prolific striker leading the line than Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, and both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have been backed to join in the coming months.

Arsenal want "incredibly energetic" Real Madrid star

According to a new claim from Defensa Central, Arsenal are willing to spend as much as €110mm (£94m) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Edouardo Camavinga. The £205,000 per week midfielder's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2029, however.

The Gunners believe he can be an even greater force in the Premier League than in Spain, in terms of the attributes he possesses in his game.

In truth, Arsenal could find it hard to snap up Camavinga, considering what a prized asset he is at Madrid currently, arguably standing out as one of the finest midfielders in Europe. At just 21 years of age, he is already a key man for the European giants, showcasing his versatility by excelling at left-back, too.

Carlo Ancelotti has made it very clear how highly he thinks of the France international recently, saying of him:

"This is exactly what he's shown since arriving here, that he can make more of a difference coming off the bench. He is incredibly energetic. Eduardo is very young, he has to improve and learn more about how positioning, but he is still very important to us."

It is so encouraging to see Arsenal even in the conversation for such a brilliant footballer, outlining how much progress has been made under Arteta in recent years, and Camavinga could be a sensational addition to the squad.

He is a player who may go on to become world-class for a long time, assuming he avoids serious injury, but it would be a surprise if Madrid were willing to part ways with him any time soon unless he suddenly decides that he wants a fresh challenge. It'll be interesting to see if Arsenal launch a huge bid, though.