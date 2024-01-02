After watching the development of the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Sako, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking at signing another young talent for Arsenal.

Arsenal plotting interesting new signing

Just five days ago it was reported that Arteta is happy with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus sharing the goals, amid rumours of a potential striker being signed in the January transfer window.

But, defeat at the hands of Fulham may just force his hand slightly, as the Gunners now cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they are to keep pace with the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City, prompting more links to Ivan Toney.

Related Arsenal can make "devastating" £52m signing to finally ditch Nketiah Arsenal are in desperate need of some firepower heading into the January transfer window.

A 20 goal-a-season player is something that every successful side needs - just look at Erling Haaland at Manchester City, Mohamed Salah at Liverpool and Harry Kane at Bayern Munich. This is something that let Arsenal down last season and is currently holding them back slightly in the current campaign, as Nketiah and Jesus only managed a combined 20 goals in the 2022-2023 campaign, with just 13 goals in 47 appearances so far this season too (as per Transfermarkt).

One solution, as previously mentioned, could be to go down the route of finding another young talent, which has served the Gunners really well over the last few years. Especially with Arteta's concerns about Financial Fair Play at the moment.

Arsenal on Ibrahim Osman scouting mission

Indeed, according to the Express, Arsenal are monitoring Ibrahim Osman from afar, as they weigh up attacking options. However, the Gunners will face competition as the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also interested.

And, Ben Jacobs has stated that a January transfer is "possible" for Osman. The 19-year-old can play anywhere across the front three, though he is typically deployed as a left winger for current club FC Nordsjaelland over in Denmark.

Judging by the youngster's stats, it doesn't appear as if this would be a move to solve the supposed striker goals issue at the Emirates as he's only produced four goals and layed on five assists in 29 appearances this season.

Ibrahim Osman's Superliga statistics - 2023/24 (Sofascore) Key passes per game 1.2 Shots per game 2.6 Big chances created 6 Successful dribbles per game 2.6 Assists 4 Goals 1 Appearances 16

The winger, who represents Ghana at youth level, is expected to secure a move away from Denmark at some point, which is something that even the manager Johannes Thorup isn't denying:

“He is a fast winger and striker, and I have huge expectations for him to be skilled. He has the pace which is important for us to have on at least one of our strikers. I don’t want to say that he has to take over for someone, but people can probably figure out that there is a player who is really good for us in the Super League, who might be really hard to keep,” .