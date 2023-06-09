According to reports out of Spain, Barcelona forward Ilias Akhomach has rejected a "better financial offer" from Arsenal in favour of a move to Villarreal, where he is now set to arrive.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Mikel Arteta and the Gunners have already undergone preparations for this summer transfer window, with sporting director Edu confirming as much back in April.

The Premier League giants narrowly lost out to reigning champions Man City in the title race last season, despite being in pole position for much of the campaign.

Arsenal are now tasked with building upon the positives of 2022/2023, namely their fierce challenge, and there are currently many transfer targets who have been mooted by the press.

The north Londoners wish to strengthen in midfield, with West Ham's Declan Rice, Brighton's Moises Caicedo and City captain Ilkay Gundogan all attracting their interest.

Meanwhile, defensive reinforcements are also a possibility, as links to Galatasary's Sacha Boey continue to heat up. Another starlet who Arsenal have been targeting is Akhomach from Barca, who is set to leave the Camp Nou as a free agent.

However, according to Sport, it appears Arteta and co may be resigned to missing out on their target. Indeed, the attacker is apparently set to arrive at Villarreal instead, despite receiving a "better financial offer" to join Arsenal.

Akhomach was convinced by the Villarreal project despite advances from both Arteta's side and Leeds United, especially considering their reputation for developing young talents and offering them routes into the first team.

The 19-year-old believes he could be granted more opportunities under Quique Setién and it is believed he will be a new Villarreal player "in the coming days".

Who is Ilias Akhomach?

The forward, who has featured for Xavi's first team, has been praised in recent seasons for his sky high potential with Las Palmas boss and former Barca B coach Francisco Javier García Pimienta holding Akhomach in very high esteem.

Indeed, Pimienta specifically drew attention to his real "quality" and "brave" style of play - tipping him to be a success.

“He’s a cheeky, brave player with a lot of quality, but he’s only 16," said the coach in 2020 (via Sport). "We have very young players and we can’t load them with too much responsibility. “What’s clear is that the academy is bringing through a lot of players and he’s one that we will have in mind this season, for sure.”

Akhomach didn't exactly have the best 22/23 campaign, scoring just one goal in 23 league appearances for Barca's youth side, but a fresh start could be exactly what he needs.

Unfortunately for Arteta, it won't be at Arsenal.