Arsenal finally earned their place back among the elite last season after challenging for the Premier League title and securing a return to the Champions League in the process. And whilst they're yet to match the silverware to match their revival, Arsenal's transfer business in recent times has highlighted their seat alongside the very best for all to see. The Gunners are now a side in a position to convince top players to make the switch to The Emirates in a bid to win the top honours.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Mikel Arteta's biggest coup so far has been Declan Rice, who chose Arsenal over elsewhere in the summer, before going on to settle straight into his role at the heart of their midfield. The Gunners could yet go one better than Rice, however, by landing a Barcelona star in what would be the ultimate statement signing.

Arsenal transfer news

The work of Edu Gaspar and Arteta deserves great credit. Gaspar has helped to provide Arteta with the tools to ensure success and, in turn, the manager has so far delivered. A club that plans well for the future these days, Arsenal's best moment in the transfer market could be yet to come, with reports linking them with a move for one of Europe's biggest prospects.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who has also attracted the interest of Manchester City and Bayern Munich. The Spain international has reportedly been at the centre of a debate at the La Liga giants, with his fitness struggles sparking questions over his future at the club.

If Barcelona are unwilling to budge in negotiations though, it would take a record-breaking deal for Arsenal to land the 21-year-old, given that Pedri's release clause reportedly sits at €1bn (£866m). That said, Spanish release clauses mostly exist as a "hands off" warning, and any deal would surely involve some sort of compromise under that figure.

"Brutal" Pedri would be Arsenal's best midfielder

If Arsenal did manage to sign Pedri, he would instantly become the Gunners' best midfielder and arguably one of the best in the Premier League. At 21-years-old, he's already an important part of Xavi's Barcelona side, making Pedri's injury history all the more frustrating. As of right now, the young Spaniard has already missed 13 games this season and has been on the sidelines since mid-December.

Nonetheless, as Pedri's stats show, he'd be more than worth pursuing. Whether it be at Arsenal, Barcelona or elsewhere, he is certainly one to watch in European football, as he rises to stardom.

Pedri's stats vs other midfielders in top leagues Percentile Progressive Passes 90% Progressive Carries 96% Successful Take-ons 91% Shot-Creating Actions 93%

Among his fans is Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta, who told CCMA: "He's a brutal player, he plays naturally, without thinking, easy, he has fun, he has desire and he puts enthusiasm into it. The club he is at is perfect for realizing his full potential. His head is beautifully furnished. He's a different player. He has a similar game profile to mine but it has to be him with his characteristics."