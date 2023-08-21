Highlights Arsenal have lost new signing Jurrien Timber to a knee injury.

Ivan Fresneda reportedly dreams of a move to England.

With the injury to Timber, the Gunners could swoop in and hijack the full-back away from several huge clubs in the race.

After losing summer signing Jurrien Timber to a long-term injury on the opening day of the Premier League season, Arsenal have been left short in the fullback department.

With that said, the Gunners have reportedly turned to Real Valladolid teenager Ivan Fresneda, who has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe this summer.

What's the latest on Ivan Fresneda to Arsenal?

The injury to Timber has seemingly opened the door for Fresneda this summer. According to Record, via Sport Witness, Arsenal are one of the interested parties in the fullback, who Real Valladolid value at a reported €15m (£13m).

The Gunners will have to act fast if they are to make a move for the youngster, however, given that he has attracted interest from Real Madrid, AC Milan, Sporting, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Fresneda, himself, as per Record, dreams of a move to England, likely handing the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea the advantage over the European clubs, who are facing difficulties in their pursuit of the defender as a result.

So, as the window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, the teenager is certainly one to keep an eye on, wherever he ends up.

Should Arsenal sign Ivan Fresneda?

Losing Timber could be a major blow for Arsenal if they fail to replace the Dutchman this summer. And Fresneda represents the ideal option despite naturally playing on the right. The 18-year-old is at an age when a place on the bench as a backup option should be more than suitable, especially whilst he learns his trade from the likes of Ben White and later a recovered Timber.

At a reported €15m (£13m), too, welcoming a player with so much potential could pay dividends in the future, particularly under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, who has helped players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli thrive.

Fresneda has received plenty of praise for his performances in Spain, too, including from journalist Juan Arroita, who said: "Iván Fresneda has a beastly ability to take measured crosses from the right-handed lane. How good does the boy look? 17 years old."

Statistically speaking, too, the Real Valladolid teenager even outperformed Timber in some aspects last season. According to FBref, he made more progressive carries and won more tackles per 90 than the current Arsenal man, which is incredibly impressive given his inexperience.

Arsenal, of course, could do with as much depth as possible after securing their return to the Champions League last season. Arteta's aim will be to compete on all fronts, and welcoming depth at full-back now that Timber is likely to miss the majority of the campaign could be the key to doing exactly that.

So far, it's been a case of so good for the Gunners, who got their season underway by defeating Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield before securing an opening day victory over Nottingham Forest.

Whether they sign Fresneda or not, Arsenal will be hoping to enjoy another title race after missing out on silverware last time out. As the transfer window comes to a close and the season kicks on, they'll certainly be one of the sides to watch.