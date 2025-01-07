Arsenal are believed to have their eyes firmly on one club's talismanic star, as manager Mikel Arteta decides what he wants most from a new player for his Gunners squad.

Arsenal "very alert" to potential January transfer opportunities

The Premier League title chasers take on Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this evening, and it's a hugely important clash against an in-form Magpies side who are seriously impressing right now.

Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle to five consecutive league wins, and they'll fancy their chances at the Emirates this evening as they look to try and reach their second Carabao Cup final in three years.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15

Arsenal, meanwhile, dropped points against Brighton last weekend and failed to capitalise on Liverpool's 2-2 draw at home to Man United. They'll also have to contend with Newcastle's superstar striker Alexander Isak, who is in the form of his life, so they'll be no easy customers tonight.

In the background of this pivotal clash, interim sporting director Jason Ayto is reportedly looking at opportunities for the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano says that Arsenal are targeting Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao, as the club eye up alternatives to the injured Bukayo Saka, and Arteta continues to suggest that a new signing this month is possible.

The Spaniard says that his side are increasingly attentive to potential transfer openings before deadline day on February 3, however, their focus is on contending with their current options.

"Whatever is in the market, we’re very alert," said Arteta on Arsenal signing players this month. "But the priority is working with the players that we have at the moment and tomorrow night, which is a big night for us. It’s not a yes, it’s not a no."

As well as out wide, Arsenal are facing a future without midfield veterans Jorginho and Thomas Partey. Both players are out of contract at the end of this season as thing stand, prompting the north Londoners to express an interest in Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

Arsenal set sights on signing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham

According to Football Transfers, the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude has admirers at N5, and Arsenal have scouted the English midfielder on numerous occasions across 24/25 - who has impressed the club with his versatility and assurance.

Arsenal have "set their sights" on signing Bellingham from Sunderland, with Arteta personally earmarking the addition of a player who possesses youth and dynamism as a "top priority" for the club.

The 19-year-old is rumoured to command a £20 million price tag, but Arsenal are not his only suitors as clubs from across the Premier League take note of his exploits in the Championship.

“Jobe is so powerful. He wants to affect the game, he had good quality today," said Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris after Sunderland's 2-1 win over Norwich.

"It’s not a big surprise for us but you have to do it on the pitch. He did very well today to score the second goal. I don’t have to say to Jobe, ‘you can score’, it’s just now a question of his position. We talk now a lot about positions on the pitch because if he can manage different situations, he can be involved in the build-up, in the high pressure and low pressure.

"But if you want to affect the score properly, the opposition has to be a little bit higher on the pitch. We spoke a lot about this position for our eights, especially for Jobe because out of possession he plays as a six. So it’s not easy to find the right balance with the offensive part of the game.

“He played the first game of the season higher on the pitch like with two strikers, then as a midfielder. It was easier to find the right position and adjustment. I think he’s doing well. He learns so very quickly.”