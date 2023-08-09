Highlights

Jorginho made the move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal back in January. There have been rumours of him moving on from the Emirates already but Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express has offered an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Will Jorginho stay put?

Since arriving in North London, Jorginho, who was hailed for being a "top guy", has hardly had the smoothest of journeys. Arsenal may have enjoyed a successful 2022/23 season but the Champions League winning midfielder remained on the outskirts of the team.

As a result, there have been rumours swirling that point towards his imminent departure. The most likely destination is said to be Turkey with Fenerbahce leading the charge.

Granit Xhaka already left the club though, returning to the Bundesliga to join Bayer Leverkusen and Thomas Partey also faces an uncertain future as well. This means that Mikel Arteta can hardly boast loads of midfield depth and will need contributions from as many players as possible as they take on European football in the coming season, after they of course came second and secured a Champions League spot.

"I expect him to stay 100%. I think the only way that would probably change is if Arsenal decided they wanted to bring in another midfielder.

"But even still, I can't really see Jorginho leaving, he's only just joined. I think long term, he will probably depart in the next year or so.

"But I think it seems to have been quite settled in pre-season and there's not really anything concrete.

"There's talk of interest from Fenerbahce, but from what I understand that's not genuine at the moment and his agent has ruled out a return to Italy on a lot of occasions this summer.

"So unless something changes, I think he'll be remaining with the club."

What else is going down at the Emirates?

The Arsenal starting XI was more or less perfect last year and so a lot of the transfer business this summer was geared towards adding further depth.

One position of note is in between the sticks where Aaron Ramsdale thrived last term. USMNT number one Matt Turner was his deputy but, as per Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, a move to Nottingham Forest is “advanced and progressing” for him. Brentford’s David Raya is the man being touted as the next goalkeeper to join Arsenal although given the fee and his ability, he is more likely to push than Ramsdale for the starting spot as opposed to settling for the rotation role.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz are the notable new arrivals already through the Emirates’ door and they all started the Community Shield success over title rivals Manchester City. Rice and Timber in particular played really well and have showed positive signs of what Gunners’ fan can expect from them this season.

Folarin Balogun is a final name worth mentioning when it comes to his potential departure from Arsenal. Turner’s international teammate excelled on loan with Stade Reims in Ligue 1 last season and, according to reports from The Daily Mail, a sizable offer has been rejected by Arsenal from another French team. The English side are holding out for £50 million which is more than Monaco are willing to offer at the time of writing.