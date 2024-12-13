Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has taken a personal liking to one highly-rated player who he believes would be an excellent fit for the Gunners, with interim sporting director Jason Ayto and the recruitment team "set" to move for him in January.

Arteta opens door to January signings as Arsenal eye new attacker

Arteta, speaking in a press conference this week, hinted that the north Londoners could well dip their toes into the winter transfer market - following a first half of the Premier League campaign which has been blighted by injuries to key players.

Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White and others have all spent some time on the sidelines at various points, and a few of the aforementioned names remain unavailable in what is a blow for Arteta.

White is out until next year after undergoing surgery on his knee, while Tomiyasu has been away from Arsenal for outside treatment on his own knee problem.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

Luckily for Arsenal, they could welcome back star defender Gabriel, with the Brazilian set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of their crucial Premier League game at home to Everton on Saturday.

"There is a possibility [for Gabriel] to be available," the Spaniard said in his pre-Everton press conference this afternoon.

"He trained today. We will see tomorrow."

Unfortunately, both Zinchenko and Calafiori are set to miss Everton and remain out, with Arteta dealt some selection headaches ahead of their clash with the Toffees - which has been quite common for the Arsenal boss this term.

The 42-year-old has therefore refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal signing players in January, saying it could be an opportunity to strengthen in key areas.

One of the main areas they've been tipped to bolster is in attack, and specifically a striker. Gabriel Jesus is continuing his barren run with just one goal in all competitions so far, meaning Arteta is heavily reliant on Kai Havertz to deliver in a makeshift number nine role.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, who has bagged 10 goals in all competitions so far this term, is rumoured to be a key transfer target.

The Serbian's deal expires in 2026 and there is still no sign of a renewal, with elite clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, sensing an opportunity.

Arteta thinks Vlahovic is "perfect" with Arsenal "set" to move in January

According to CaughtOffside, Arteta thinks Vlahovic is the "perfect" striker for Arsenal, and his club are "set" to make a move for him in January as a result.

The former Fiorentina star, on a reported salary of around £192,000-per-week (Football Italia), making him the highest-paid player in Serie A, would cost the club around £58 million to prise away from Juve next month - but that may not be Arsenal's biggest obstacle.

Indeed, Vlahovic is attracting interest from numerous other prestigious suitors in the form of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City - who are all keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

It is worth noting that the forward has been a big-game player this season, bagging goals against Serie A champions Inter Milan domestically and versus City in the Champions League.