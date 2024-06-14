Arsenal have now directly told two players to find new clubs this summer, with the pair no longer in manager Mikel Arteta's plans moving forward.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal

The likes of Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares are already confirmed to be leaving Hale End when their contracts expire on June 30, but it is believed that many more could follow them out of the Emirates exit door.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has admitted it is likely he leaves Arsenal in the next few months, while there will be no space for defender Nuno Tavares, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsdale arguably could as some of the biggest names tipped to quit Arteta, with both players seeing their game time greatly diminished over the last 12 months.

Partey has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Hale End, and is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, while Ramsdale could seek pastures new after watching David Raya take his number one spot last season.

Arsenal best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have all been mentioned by the press as players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer as well, with sporting director Edu looking to bolster the club's transfer kitty and bring in the necessary upgrades.

Kieran Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, with the Scotsman also looking unlikely to feature in Arteta's thinking for next season. Meanwhile, doubts surround Oleksandr Zinchenko and his suitability in comparison to Jakub Kiwior.

"There are undeniable positives, but there are also obvious negatives," said journalist Charles Watts on Zinchenko towards the end of last season.

"The thing is that right now, probably for the first time since he joined, the negatives are starting to outweigh the positives. Arsenal’s side has evolved at pace under Arteta. Last season Zinchenko was an essential part of it, but now his place in the starting XI is up for debate."

The Ukraine international, currently on £150,000-per-week, is among Arsenal's highest-earners - while Tierney reportedly takes home around £120,000-per-week. On a combined £270,000-per-week, there is little point keeping them on the books if there is no place for the pair in Arteta's starting elevens on a regular basis.

Arsenal tell Zinchenko and Tierney to find new clubs

Now, as per The Boot Room, a decision has been made on the full-backs - who have been directly informed.

Indeed, both Tierney and Zinchenko have been told they're free to leave Arsenal this summer, with Arteta preferring Kiwior and wanting the Poland international to remain.

Kiwior apparently wants the chance to move back to Italy, amid interest from Serie A, but Arsenal would prefer to keep the 24-year-old and instead let the aforementioned duo part company.