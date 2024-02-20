Arsenal are thought to be “totally convinced” over potential moves for two Premier League stars this summer.

Arsenal transfer rumours

The Gunners have been in fine form on the pitch under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks as they battle Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

This comes after Arsenal refused to bolster their squad at the start of the year in the January transfer window. There were plenty of rumours about possible moves, but after a big summer spending spree, it looks as if the club are happy to once again save themselves for the end of the season before adding to Arteta’s side.

Two players who have been heavily linked with a move to north London are Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto.

Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that Toney would be open to a move to Arsenal, although Brentford were wanting “crazy money”.

“Toney is a player they appreciate, this is true and from what I'm hearing, Toney would be keen on a move to Arsenal.

“But at the moment the financial package is way too expensive for Arsenal. Brentford want crazy money as their manager confirmed a couple of days ago, so I think this is going to be a complicated one.”

It has been added that the Gunners are in pole position to sign the striker, who is valued at £80m, whereas £60m Neto is also of interest to Arteta and co.

In fact, Arsenal scouts were even in attendance at Molineux earlier this month for Wolves’ clash with Brentford to watch the pair in action, with Toney scoring in a victory for the Bees.

Talking about the Arsenal scouting trip to look at Neto and Toney, journalist Dean Jones said to GiveMeSport that it was “ideal” for the Gunners and that those at the Emirates are “totally convinced” over the pair possibly working out in north London.

"It was an ideal fixture for them to take in those two players. Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season.

"To be honest, I think it's beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that."

Should both players end up moving to north London this summer, it could end up costing the Gunners in the region of £140m due to Neto and Toney’s asking prices.

After signing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya last summer, though, it shows that the club are willing to back Arteta, so it may not come as a shock if the attackers followed suit in 2024.