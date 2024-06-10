Arsenal are ready to make an offer for a player with a mammoth release clause as they aim to shake up their midfield this summer.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Despite Euro 2024 being around the corner, those in a position of power at Arsenal will instead be heavily focused on the upcoming transfer window as they seek a first Premier League title in over 20 years.

On the whole, the Gunners' squad has improved over the last year, with young stars like William Saliba and Declan Rice taking the next step in their journey to becoming seriously world-class talent. However, as is the case with most teams, there were a few players who did not have a great season with Arsenal.

One such player is Thomas Partey. The 30-year-old had previously been an integral part of Arsenal's midfield and formed an excellent partnership with Granit Xhaka. However, the Ghanaian's inability to stay fit severely hampered his playing time, with the midfielder making just 14 league appearances across 2023/24, completing 90 minutes on just five occasions - arguably making him an unreliable long-term option for Mikel Arteta.

Thomas Partey 2023/24 PL stats per 90 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0.8 Fouls 0.7 Clearances 0.6 Blocks 0.2 Stats via WhoScored

With Partey's time as a regular for Arsenal potentially coming to an end, the north London powerhouse have begun looking at alternative options.

They are reportedly interested in signing Everton's Amadou Onana and have already made contact to be "informed on the player's situation". Elsewhere, the Gunners are maintaining an interest in Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, while they are also still looking at Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, from whom they may well "try again" to sign.

Arsenal ready to make offer for £102m-rated midfielder

Now, a fresh name is garnering interest from the Emirates. The player in question is 19-year-old Benfica sensation Joao Neves.

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, Neves was added to Arsenal's transfer shortlist recently and they are now ready to make an offer to try to bring the midfielder to England. However, Arteta is only said to be willing to offer up £51m for Neves' services. While this is a high sum for a teenager currently earning over €18k (£16k) a week, he is said to have a £102m release clause in his deal, which runs until 2028.

Despite only being 19, Neves has made 75 senior appearances for Benfica, including 55 across the 2023/24 season. His stellar showings have also earned him a place in the Portuguese national team and praise from his fellow countryman, Bruno Fernandes.

"He is an excellent player and an excellent kid. He will have a bright future wherever he goes," Fernandes said.

Champions League football means Arsenal likely have decent money to spend this summer, and selling Partey would soften the blow of any heavy outlay on Joao Neves, not to mention any other targets they have.

However, their pursuit of the youngster may be complicated further by his current club, who have been keen on hike his release clause to around £127m, which would be well over double the Gunners' reported current offer.