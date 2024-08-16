Arsenal's interest in signing an ex-Manchester City star for manager Mikel Arteta has "substance", as the north Londoners weighed up the possibility of a move.

As talks remain ongoing over a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, which is dominating the headlines right now, there is also still a belief that the Gunners will look to bring in one more attacker before the transfer cut-off.

Arsenal negotiations to sign Merino are proving more lengthy than first thought, despite the Spaniard entering the final 12 months of his contract and putting Sociedad in a tough position as they contemplate his sale.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and his Arsenal transfer chiefs have reportedly seen their opening bid for Merino rejected, with some reports in Spain claiming the La Liga side are holding out for as much as £34 million.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

That being said, respected transfer sources like Fabrizio Romano claim that Merino has a real desire to join the north Londoners, and his contract at Arsenal is already "100%" agreed.

This may help Arteta's side finally get a deal for the Spain international over the line, and hopefully soon, so that Arsenal can focus on strengthening another key area of the squad.

Some media sources have claimed that Arsenal could make an eleventh-hour bid to sign a new forward after Merino, with journalist Steve Kay's sources expecting them to do something "big".

“I’m expecting a midfielder to come in and I’m expecting someone up front to come in," said Kay on KS1TV.

"I have a funny feeling they’re working on something big, I have this sneaky feeling from speaking to people and how we’ve been doing our business, people I’m talking to seem to think something big is going to happen."

Arsenal have checked out signing Leroy Sane and hold substantial interest

They've been linked with a swoop for Bayern Munich winger and former City gem Leroy Sane at sporadic points over the summer window, coming as the Germany international enters the final season of his contract in Bavaria.

Dean Jones, writing for GiveMeSport, has an update on their links to the £329,000-per-week attacker. He writes that Arsenal have checked out the possibility of signing Sane this summer, and interest in the 28-year-old carries "substance".

However, at the time of writing, a transfer near the end of the window appears unlikely. This may disappoint a section of supporters, as Sane has proved himself an exceptional wide man over the last few years.

"[Sané]'s always been a driving force," said Joshua Kimmich on his teammate.

"He's extremely physical. It's impressive to see how he's able to consistently deliver strong performances. It's a fitting reward for all the hard work he puts in. You can tell he's having fun out there, and it has an impact on the rest of us as well."