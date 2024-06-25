Arsenal are ready to make a near-£50 million bid and beat Man United in the race for a highly-rated forward, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also chasing his signature.

Edu tipped to sign new winger and striker for Arsenal this summer

A lot of the noise surrounding Arsenal's transfer activity has been in regard to a potential new striker.

Indeed, the Gunners were involved in a public transfer saga over RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, until the Slovenia international decided to commit his future to Leipzig by penning a new contract.

Arsenal made an offer for Sesko before he chose to remain in Germany, but there is no time to rue that call, as sporting director Edu Gaspar looks to upgrade Mikel Arteta's squad and challenge again for a Premier League title.

While the addition of a prolific new striker is set to be one to watch over the coming weeks, the north Londoners have also long been tipped to add another wide player as well, despite the excellent form of Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard last season.

Arsenal's best-performing untouchables in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a few interesting wingers, and one of them is currently lighting up Euro 2024 with Spain. Indeed, Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams is turning heads at the tournament, especially against Italy where he gave Giovanni Di Lorenzo nightmares out wide.

The 21-year-old hit double figures for La Liga assists last season and is currently making a name for himself as one of Europe's brightest young forward players. His potential transfer away from Bilbao has also been called one of the biggest stories of this summer transfer window.

Arteta is reportedly driving a move to sign Williams for Arsenal, and it is believed that he's already held talks over joining the club (Graeme Bailey).

Arsenal ready to pay nearly £50 million for Williams

According to CaughtOffside, who have an update on their pursuit, Edu and co are prepared to spend big on the £200,000-per-week forward. They claim Arsenal are ready to trigger Williams' £49 million release clause and beat the likes of Man United to his signing, with the Red Devils also in contention to do a deal and rate him highly.

Arteta's side are one of the more "advancing" sides right now, emerging as serious contenders for his green light, and he could be the ideal option to rotate with Saka next season. The Englishman played 49 games in all competitions last season and was afforded precious little opportunity to rest, so Williams' arrival could allow that.