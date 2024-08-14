Arsenal have made contact over signing a potential midfield alternative to Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, who Manchester United interestingly failed to sign for around £15 million in 2022.

Arsenal in lengthy talks over signing Merino from Sociedad

In similar fashion to Riccardo Calafiori, who was announced as Arsenal's second summer signing around a fortnight ago after weeks of talks, negotiations over sealing a deal for Merino have also dragged on.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and the club's sporting director Edu Gaspar are on the hunt for a new midfielder to complement or alternate with star man Declan Rice in the middle, landing on Merino as a potentially astute option.

The 28-year-old, who has proven Premier League experience with Newcastle United, could leave on the cheap this summer as his contract expires next year - giving Sociedad little choice but to sell him for a meagre fee this month if they can't agree a new deal.

Mikel Merino 2023/24 stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 45 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes played 3,601

According to reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, Merino wants to join Arsenal and has already agreed personal terms with the north Londoners. However, there is seemingly still work to do in club-to-club talks, as there has been no breakthrough despite the length of these discussions.

As these lengthy negotiations carry on into the final two weeks of this transfer window, time is running out for Arteta and Edu to get their desired midfielder over the line, while it is also believed Arsenal remain in the market for a new attacker before deadline day.

Perhaps a dip into the free-agent market could alleviate Arsenal's search for a new midfielder. One prestigious name available for hire, after he left Juventus earlier this summer, is France international Adrien Rabiot.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, who shared an extensive update on his future, the 29-year-old's agent (and mother) Veronique has backed an approach from the Emirates Stadium.

La Gazzetta have relayed private information from the representative that Arsenal have been in contact over signing Rabiot on a free deal, as have Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea from the Premier League.

Interestingly, United actually agreed to a £15 million deal to sign Rabiot two summers ago, but the move fell through due to issues regarding personal terms. The former PSG star apparently wanted an "obscene" salary, according to The Manchester Evening News, so it will be interesting to see just how much he'll demand at his next club.