Arsenal have been looking into signing a highly-rated potential replacement for midfielder Thomas Partey, and he could cost them just £34 million.

Arsenal open to selling Partey as Edu chases new Rice partner

The Ghanaian was a key player under Mikel Arteta last season, making 33 Premier League appearances, but he's been far more starved of chances this term.

Partey's been handed the starting nod by Arteta on just seven occasions in the league across 2023/2024, which is a far cry from his previous mainstay status. This is largely down injury problems and the form of Declan Rice, with Jorginho also coming into his own in recent months.

Arsenal officially rewarded the latter with a contract extension this week, keeping Jorginho at Hale End until 2025, but it is likely that Partey may well be gone far before then.

Indeed, it is believed Arteta is open to selling Partey this summer, with clubs in Saudi Arabia taking a firm interest and apparently considering a "lucrative" contract offer for the ex-Atletico Madrid star (GiveMeSport).

Thomas Partey's best top flight performances for Arsenal this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.59 Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea 7.48 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth 7.44 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 7.06 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

The 30-year-old's contract also expires next year, giving sporting director Edu precious little time to make any money back off the £45 million they paid to sign him from Atletico in 2020.

Now could be the time to sell Partey and respectfully wave goodbye to the midfielder after years of service. It is believed that Arsenal are also keen to sign a new central midfielder this summer, who could step into the African's shoes.

Reports this week have suggested Arsenal are holding talks with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Indeed, claims from Spain have also surfaced recently that Edu is prepared to pay £52 million to sign Zubimendi - which would be enough given that fee is the full value of his release clause.

However, Arsenal have other positions they want to strengthen as well, namely in-between the sticks, defensively and further forward (Simon Collings). Money will have to be spent wisely when the window reopens, and a cheaper alternative to Zubimendi could be Borussia Monchengladbach ace Kouadio "Manu" Kone.

Arsenal looking into signing Manu Kone to replace Partey

Indeed, according to Stev Kay talking to KS1TV, relayed by TBR, Arsenal have been "looking into" signing Kone this summer, coming after reports from Sky Germany last year that he could cost as little as £34 million to prise away from Gladbach.

The 22-year-old has made 20 Bundesliga appearances this term, with WhoScored detailing his main strength as an excellent dribbler. Interestingly, former Premier League keeper Mark Schwarzer urged Liverpool to make a move for him last year.

"There is one player, for me, that stands out that plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and that’s Kone," said the Australian on Sky Sports' The Football Show (via HITC).

“He is only 21 years old. He came from Toulouse. He has only been at Gladbach for two years. But he has been a real big find for them and a phenomenal player in the Bundesliga. I think someone like him could do really well at Liverpool.”