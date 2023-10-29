Arsenal, barring a minor blip in a draw against Fulham, have been near-flawless once again in the Premier League this season. The Gunners only trail behind table-toppers and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur by two points and stand every chance of competing for the title yet again. Their last victory was scintillating as they brushed aside a struggling Sheffield United 5-0 in a game that saw Eddie Nketiah score a hat-trick.

Mikel Arteta will still look to improve his side in the forthcoming transfer windows, though, in the hope of sustaining Arsenal's rise for as long as possible, and that could result in the arrival of one particular defensive target.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal may have proved just how much they've improved on the pitch last season, but some could have still had their doubts about the Gunners' ability to operate as a top club away from The Emirates turf. Those doubts have now been put to bed, though. Those in North London made a statement in the summer by signing Declan Rice whilst extending the contracts of several key stars. The more that Arsenal's improvement takes place, the more they look like a club ready to take a permanent seat at Europe's top table once more, which could strengthen their position in the transfer market even further.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Marc Guehi. The Gunners are reportedly interested in making their move for the Crystal Palace star next summer, which could see the start of a bidding war with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. Arteta sees Guehi as part of his long-term plans, and if Arsenal are to land the England international, the deal will likely cost them over £50m, according to reports, as Palace look to receive a club-record fee.

Marc Guehi's stats

At just 23 years of age, Guehi's stats show that he is well on course to become one of the Premier League's top defenders. The interest of top clubs comes as no surprise and, when compared to Arsenal's current defenders, it's easy to see why the Gunners want to make their move in the summer of next year.

Player Progressive Carries Tackles Won Blocks Marc Guehi 7 9 14 William Saliba 2 3 12 Gabriel 1 4 9

Given that Guehi is already performing at an impressive level, he could be ready for a big move at the end of the season. The Palace man will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors to choose from, including Arsenal, who may hope to persuade the centre-back to buy into Arteta's ever-improving project.

The Chelsea academy graduate has been at the centre of praise during his time at Selhurst Park, earning the positive words of Gary Lineker, who told The Rest is Football podcast: “I thought Marc Guehi, when he came on, was really impressive and authoritative.”

Everything is pointing in the right direction for Guehi at the moment and he will be keen to ensure that his rise only continues to come in the rest of the season. Whether he gets his big move or not, remains to be seen, but he certainly deserves it.