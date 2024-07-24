A "top-level" member of the Arsenal squad has just agreed to join an elite European side, with the Gunners now locked in club-to-club talks over a deal.

Players who could still leave Arsenal before deadline day

A few noteworthy players have already departed Mikel Arteta's side, with Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga all moving on to new pastures on either a temporary basis or permanently.

Soares and Elneny waved goodbye to London Colney following the expiry of their contracts late last month, while both Tavares and Lokonga sealed initial loan moves elsewhere with buy-out clauses inserted in their deals.

The former penned a five-year contract at Lazio, as Marco Baroni's side are obligated to trigger Tavares' £7.5 million buy-clause next summer. Sevilla, while not obligated, have the option to sign Lokonga permanently for around £10 million at the end of next season.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Young striker Mika Biereth also sealed a move back to Austrian side Sturm Graz, with Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team shaking hands on a £4 million transfer for the Dane. Following these series of exits from the Emirates Stadium, it is believed a few more players could join the list.

Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are all being regularly linked with outside clubs and face uncertain futures under Arteta, while the same can be said for striker Eddie Nketiah. The Englishman scored six goals across 37 cameos in all competitions last season, but more often than not found himself coming off the bench in that time.

The north Londoners are believed to be in the market for a new striker, with Arsenal considering a move for Ajax forward Brian Brobbey among others. If Edu and co are successful in their pursuit of a new number nine and partner for Kai Havertz, Nketiah would be pushed further down the pecking order.

Eddie Nketiah agrees to join Marseille from Arsenal

Elite French side Marseille, who boast a plethora of honours throughout their history, including a Champions League trophy and nine Ligue 1 title triumphs, have registered a serious interest lately. According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Nketiah has now agreed personal terms to join Marseille from Arsenal, with the two clubs now locked in talks over his final fee.

Arsenal want £50 million to sell the 25-year-old, but the Ligue 1 giants are not willing to meet that price yet, so a compromise may have to be reached.

In any case, despite his lack of starting opportunities towards the back end of last campaign, Nketiah has been praised as a "top-level" player by Arteta and is clearly highly rated within the club going by his valuation.

Indeed, trainers who've worked with him also highlight Nketiah's attitude and work rate.

"One of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment,” said Athletic Development Club director Chris Varnavas to ESPN via talkSPORT.

“He’s just on another level. His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength, improving his overall athleticism so his strength, his speed, his power. We sat down with the family, with himself, we put a plan together. What we do in the gym, can we transfer it to the pitch? That’s the most important thing.

“As you saw the other day he had a good amount of strength to hold off the defender but also be agile enough to turn efficiently and score an amazing goal as well. What I like about Eddie is he is very humble. He takes his instructions really well.

“Even when he first came to us, when he was around the first team but maybe on the bench here and there, he had that inner belief in himself that he could be Arsenal’s main striker. He never doubted his self-worth.”