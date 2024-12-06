Arsenal are now prepared to swoop for an alternative to star playmaker and club captain Martin Odegaard, with manager Mikel Arteta and the club's hierarchy said to be in pursuit of back-up options for key stars.

Arsenal target new attacking midfielder as Arteta scours for strength in depth

The Gunners were without Odegaard for nearly two months earlier this campaign, after the £240,000-a-week midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage on international duty, and it's safe to say he was a sore miss.

While Arsenal managed to cope well at times in Odegaard's absence, the Premier League title hopefuls dropped points in four out of their seven league matches minus the 25-year-old, which was a stark reminder of just how crucial he is to the cause.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

Since his return to the starting eleven, Arsenal have rediscovered their goalscoring mojo, with Odegaard putting in a truly exceptional display against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, being the "driving force" behind their 5-1 victory.

It is little surprise that, in the event Odegaard is forced to sit out through injury again, Arteta wishes to acquire a quality stand-in for the ex-Real Madrid man.

Reports have suggested that Arteta believes Arda Guler could complement Odegaard at Arsenal, with the Real playmaker starring at Euro 2024 for Turkey but finding his chances limited at the Bernabeu right now. Guler could leave Real on loan in January, so this may well be one to watch in the build up to next month.

Meanwhile, other reports believe that Arsenal could mimic Odegaard's signing by capturing Guler in the winter, with the 19-year-old finding himself in a very similar situation to the Scandinavian when he was stuck on the fringes of Real's first team.

While the ex-Fenerbahce sensation comes as a very prudent option for Arteta, there are other La Liga stars who are viewed by Emirates Stadium chiefs in a similar light.

Arsenal prepared to bid for Las Palmas "standout" Alberto Moleiro

Indeed, Spanish media now claim that Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro is on their radar ahead of 2025.

The 21-year-old, who's racked up four goals in 15 La Liga outings so far, primarily plays on the left-wing but can also slot into Odegaard's position - as he's done on three occasions this term.

Arsenal are apparently prepared to bid for Moleiro, who is rumoured to command a price tag of just £17 million, has been a "standout" performer for the Canary Islanders as Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal also take an interest in the Spanish Under-21 international.

Moleiro's potential signing is seen as a "strategic" move to ease their dependence on Odegaard, with the starlet lauded for possessing pace, vision, creativity, football IQ and a silky touch to his all-round game (Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig).

At below £20 million, there is every reason to believe he could be an ideal alternative to Odegaard, but the competition from Saudi Arabia will be a major obstacle in the way.