Arsenal are to make a player-plus-cash offer for one £160,000-per-week star after growing annoyed with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal identify Zubimendi as key transfer target for midfield

Reports in the last few weeks have suggested that the La Liga midfielder, who made 45 appearances in all competitions as a mainstay of Sociedad's midfield last season, is a key target for Arsenal as Edu Gaspar looks to bolster the engine room.

.

Mikel Arteta could lose Thomas Partey this summer, with the north Londoners looking likely to sell him. He's entered the final 12 months of his contract at Arsenal, and suffered from various injury problems last season which limited him to around 14 Premier League appearances.

Some media sources state that Partey has held productive talks over a move to Saudi Arabia, and if he does end up departing in the coming weeks, then the Gunners will need a replacement for him.

They've been linked with a succession of names, but Zubimendi is believed to be a leading midfield target for Arsenal, as Arteta seeks to bring in a partner/alternative to Declan Rice. His contract includes a £51 million release clause, and Arsenal apparently have no problem paying Zubimendi's valuation.

The hurdle in their way is Zubimendi's willingness to make a Premier League move and agreeing personal terms, as it is believed that the Spaniard is happy where he is right now.

“Midfield is still a high priority, and we know that Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport.

Martin Zubimendi's stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions - 2023/2024 Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 45 Goals 4 Assists 1 Bookings 5 Minutes played 3,738

“And the challenge there is about persuading the player to leave Real Sociedad because he's very much in love with the club and the culture, lifestyle, so he's settled. But because he's in his mid 20s, not early 20s or a teenager, it's kind of a crossroad, because once you turn 26, even though that's your peak, a lot of clubs like to buy a little bit younger. So we wait and see whether Arsenal move in that direction.”

Arsenal to make player-plus-cash bid for Guimaraes

Football Transfers back that Zubimendi himself is holding up the potential transfer, as the 25-year-old is yet to reply to a wage offer which Arsenal have made.

This is said to be frustrating Arteta's side, and they've now turned their attention to Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes as a result. The £160,000-per-week Brazil international, who racked up seven goals and eight assists in 37 league starts for Newcastle last season, is one of Eddie Howe's most crucial figureheads.

However, their PSR situation could force Newcastle to sell, or at least entertain potential swap deals, as Arsenal look to strike a move for below the 26-year-old's £100 million clause. FT write in their headline that Arsenal are to make a player-plus-cash offer for Guimaraes, and this is something the Magpies could be open to if their price tag isn't met.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Eddie Nketiah and Partey are listed as potential swap deal nominees by the report, as all are expected to depart the Emirates this summer.