It's fair to say that Arsenal weren't scared to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in big-money moves.

So far, it has paid off for Mikel Arteta and co, too, who have remained unbeaten in four Premier League games, with their biggest win coming most-recently against Manchester United.

The Gunners will be hoping to go one better than last season by winning the league title in the current campaign, and after securing much-needed reinforcements in the summer window, they have already turned their attention towards January moves, according to reports. Reports suggest that the North London side have placed one particular player at the top of their priority list.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

In total, during the summer, Arsenal spent a reported €235m (£201m) on incomings, hoping to avoid wasting what could be a golden next few years under Arteta. The Gunners came so close to the ultimate glory, only to be pipped to the post by a treble-winning Manchester City side. As things stand, too, Pep Guardiola's side are on course to become the first side in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles, sitting top after four games.

Attempting to bridge that gap in quality, Arsenal have already turned their attention towards the January window. According to reports in Spain, the North London club have placed Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi at the top of their wishlist, and are considering the option of triggering his €60m (£59m) release clause in the winter transfer window.

After splashing out to sign Rice for a reported £105m in the summer window, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Arteta and co push on and sign Zubimendi in January, in what could be the final piece to the title-winning puzzle in the Premier League.

Should Arsenal sign Martin Zubimendi?

Even though they signed Rice in the summer, as mentioned, you can never have too much quality in the Premier League, especially when you're competing in the Champions League on top of that.

Possible title rivals Liverpool have already shown the Gunners how a January arrival can push them onto that next level to catch City too, signing Virgil van Dijk in the winter window. From Arsenal's perspective, they'll just be hoping that, if they pursue the signature of Zubimendi, he goes onto have a similar impact.

At his best for Sociedad, the 24-year-old has earned plenty of praise, including from Barcelona manager Xavi, who said, via Sportskeeda: "He is more physical and faster than Busi, who is better technically. But it’s not just Zubimendi, it’s all the players in midfield."

Statistically speaking, it's clear that Zumimendi would be a solid acquisition at The Emirates. According to FBref, the Spaniard is in the top 83 percentile for clearances per 90, and the top 85 percentile for aerial duels won per 90, perhaps handing Arsenal a more combative midfielder than current options.

When January comes around, Arsenal look set to be a side to keep an eye on, as they hope to improve even further under Arteta.