Arsenal have been attempting to get one player to join manager Mikel Arteta for quite some time, and a reporter believes they're set to get it done after recent talks.

Arsenal secure North London Derby win over Tottenham

While January transfer business remains ongoing behind-the-scenes, with the Gunners yet to get an extra body through the door, Arteta was a happy man on Wednesday evening as Arsenal secured North London Derby bragging rights.

The home side went a goal down against the run of play, courtesy of Tottenham star Son Heung-min, but two quick-fire goals just before half-time handed Arsenal all three points in a 2-1 win at home to Spurs.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22

It was a crucial victory for Arteta, who not only reigned victorious against Arsenal's most fierce rivals, but also made up ground on Liverpool in the Premier League title race - after Arne Slot's side dropped points away to Nottingham Forest.

“We had two big performances, getting nothing out of them, totally undeserved, but it’s football,” said Arteta on Arsenal's win over Tottenham.

"Then you have to play the biggest game of the season at home and when everyone starts to question and paint who has made the mistakes, the team reacts in a way that shows real determination, real desire, goes for it, plays to hurt the opposition with and without the ball from the first minute.

“We went a goal down, totally undeserved and were still able to generate so much in the game to fully deserve to win it. The performance of the team, regardless of their results, has been incredibly good and consistent, so if we continue to be like that, we’ll be in a good place by April."

More good news for Arsenal, this time on the transfer front, is that they're reportedly moving forward on a summer deal for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

As both Thomas Partey and Jorginho enter the final months of their contracts, the Spain midfielder has emerged as a very serious potential incoming. Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Zubimendi and plan to trigger his £51 million release clause, and journalist Steve Kay has provided further background on this evolving story.

Arsenal "will" complete Martin Zubimendi deal after trying "for years"

Kay, speaking on KS1 TV, claims that Arsenal have been trying to sign Zubimendi "for years" and a deal is basically "done" - contrary to other reports.

“This is one that we’ve been on it for years," said Kay. "We know Arsenal love this player. We’ve said many times he’s the number one signing. Liverpool nearly got him last year, but he decided he didn’t want to go.

“It’s very close, Arsenal will sign him, they will trigger his release clause in the summer of €60m. Personal terms were agreed in March, but that is a normal thing with the player, that’s the first thing you do. That was done long ago.

“There’s not a lot to be done other than signing on the dotted line, and then Martin Zubimendi will become an Arsenal player. He’s special."