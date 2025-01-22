Arsenal are working hard to sign a marquee forward before January deadline day, with the Gunners prepared to make a significant push imminently.

Arsenal targeting new attacker after Jesus and Saka blows

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new star attacker to bolster his options in the final third.

Having lost Bukayo Saka to a hamstring problem, with the England star not expected back until March, Arteta is also minus the winger's vital contribution of goals and assists. Meanwhile, striker Gabriel Jesus, who was in a rich vein of form with six goals in his last seven games, is now set to miss the rest of 2024/2025 after rupturing his ACL.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

This is now an emergency-level situation for the Premier League title hopefuls, as long-term absences for Saka and Jesus handicap Arsenal by taking away a serious amount of threat in the forward areas.

Arteta has already confirmed that Arsenal want another forward to come in before February 3, and the club are making attempts for that to happen.

Reports in Italy this week claimed that Arsenal have reached out to Dusan Vlahovic's entourage, as the striker could leave Juventus this month for the right offer. The likes of Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon) and Igor Jesus (Botafogo) have been linked recently as well, alongside Wolves star Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian, who is capable of playing in a wide variety of roles - including as a centre-forward, out-wide, second striker and even through the middle in a central attacking-midfield role - is currently Wolves' star player.

Vitor Pereira's side are keen to tie him down with a new contract to fend off elite suitors like Arsenal, and it is believed they could demand as much as £80 million to let him leave in the coming weeks.

"Matheus Cunha is yet to sign his new Wolves contract despite verbally agreeing new financial terms," said reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"Parties still discussing a release clause, and potentially two different numbers based on Wolves staying up and/or going down. Cunha has been offered an important pay rise, and even with a new long-term deal, Wolves would be understanding of Cunha’s desire to leave for the right opportunity in future windows.

"Arsenal are currently in contact with Cunha’s camp, but talks only informal at this stage. Wolves still don’t wish to sell in January and that position will only change with a crazy offer, likely in excess of £80m."

Arsenal working hard to sign Matheus Cunha and prepared to push soon

Going by the previous update from Jacobs, there is still hope for Arsenal to pip the 25-year-old from Molineux.

According to a Spanish media source, sharing further news on this story, it is believed that Arsenal are working hard to sign Cunha behind-the-scenes, and they're prepared to make a significant push for him in the next few days.

Arteta's side are said to be convinced that the South American, who's scored 10 goals and assisted four others in all competitions for Wolves this season, could be a decisive potential signing in their quest to win a first Premier League title in over two decades.

It's added they could go "all out" for Cunha's signature, although just how much they're willing to pay for him isn't made clear.