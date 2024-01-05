Arsenal, and sporting director Edu by extension, could move for a club's star in January - with there being a belief he likes the idea of joining.

Arsenal sliding down Premier League table

The Gunners have endured a torrid time of late, winning just once in their last five Premier League games and now five points off table-toppers Liverpool.

After the club spent over £200 million last summer, in an effort to help them clinch their first league title in 20 years, manager Mikel Arteta is under pressure to turn things around and quickly.

Arsenal luckily have 15 days till their next top flight encounter, a home clash against struggling Crystal Palace on January 20, which gives club transfer chiefs time to potentially bolster Arteta's ranks.

The north Londoners have been linked with signing a new striker, midfielder and full-backs this month. They were however dealt a major blow in their pursuit of top target Ivan Toney, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirming he is set to remain at the club this month.

"He is a Brentford player. He is here, we miss a few offensive players and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time," said Frank on Toney's future at Brentford.

"It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here."

FFP restrictions have also given Arsenal a pretty tight January budget to work with, according to reports (Miguel Delaney), so Edu and co may have to be clever and make the most ideal signings possible.

One player who could fall into that bracket is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. Since returning from injury, the Englishman has gone on to enjoy one of the best seasons of his career to date, scoring five goals and registering an assist in just nine league appearances.

Michael Olise's best league games for Palace - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Palace 3-1 Brentford 9.96 Luton 2-1 Palace 8.57 Chelsea 2-1 Palace 8.50 Palace 1-1 Brighton 7.51 Man City 2-2 Palace 7.46

Arsenal were linked with a summer move for Olise, and now it appears they could reignite that interest mid-season.

Olise prefers to join Arsenal

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal could potentially make a January move for Olise and it is believed the £100,000-per-week midfielder would "very much prefer" to join them over Man United.

While a summer move is seen as more likely as things stand, the report claims a January deal is still possible if Arsenal make significant sales first.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson certainly hopes that won't be the case. The former England boss is a big fan of Olise, as is Arteta apparently, with Hodgson calling Olise an "enormous talent".

"What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent," said Hodgson.

"He has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”