Arsenal are in ongoing talks to sign a replacement for a £120,000-per-week member of Mikel Arteta's squad, coming after the club confirmed their capture of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Arsenal announce Calafiori deal with more signings expected

The Gunners finally announced Calafiori's signing on Monday afternoon, ending the near month-long saga revolving around the 22-year-old and whether he'd make a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal first opened talks to sign Calafiori around July 4, after first agreeing personal terms on a five-year contract with the Italian who impressed on-lookers at Euro 2024 and helped Bologna to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Arteta will be very happy to have the centre-back's arrival secured at long last, with Calafiori now joining the Spaniard and his new team on their pre-season tour of the USA.

“It has been a great team effort in completing this transfer and we welcome Riccardo to the family," said sporting director Edu Gaspar on Calafiori's signing to Arsenal's official website.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 -10th Assists 5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 1st Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd via WhoScored

“We identified Riccardo as part of our strategy to sign players who fit our profile and will reinforce our squad to compete at the highest level. He is 22 but brings quality and experience. He will quickly grow into being an Arsenal player.

“Riccardo has consistently shown his quality for his club and country. He was one of the best players in Serie A last season, and gave strong performances for Italy in the Euros this summer. Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with Riccardo, and we all look forward to seeing him in our shirt.”

With the versatile defender coming in to bolster Arteta's backline, attention switches to other transfer targets, and who else could come through the door before summer deadline day on August 30.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal also want to sign a new goalkeeper, midfielder and forward. A new star between the sticks will be necessary if Aaron Ramsdale leaves, which is considered highly likely by sections of the press after the Englishman lost his number one spot to David Raya last term.

Arsenal in talks to sign Daniel Bentley as Ramsdale replacement

CaughtOffside have an update on the £120,000-per-week ace's future and their links to Wolves keeper Daniel Bentley this week.

Wolves rejected Arsenal's opening bid for Bentley earlier this window, deeming it far below their valuation, but it is believed the north Londoners are still hot on his trail.

CaughtOffside write that Arsenal are in ongoing talks to sign Bentley as a replacement for Ramsdale, who is expected to leave London Colney before the end of next month. The club are struggling to find a new home for the latter, and while both Southampton and Nottingham Forest are keen, they're both not willing to pay his £30 million asking price.

It remains to be seen if a new party comes to the table or if Arsenal reduce Ramsdale's valuation. Going back to Bentley, Wolves and Arsenal could end up agreeing a fee under £1 million for the 30-year-old, but he could also end up signing a new deal, so this will be an intriguing one to watch unfold.