Yet to really get out of second gear, Arsenal have still managed to remain unbeaten in their opening four Premier League games, with their most impressive win coming last time out in dramatic style against Manchester United.

Their draw against Fulham aside, it has been as expected from the Gunners, who are looking to push Manchester City all the way again having missed out on the league title in the previous campaign.

Those at The Emirates have certainly backed Mikel Arteta, too, splashing the cash in the summer transfer window on reinforcements who could bridge the gap to Pep Guardiola's side.

If the summer arrivals don't do the job, however, the North Londoners have already turned their attention to January additions, with reports indicating that Mikel Arteta has already made contact with one particular target.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

When looking at the current Arsenal squad, there's not a lot, if anything, that they urgently lack, meaning that it could simply be a case of extending their quality even more in January and looking towards the future with a luxury signing or two.

With the Champions League to think about this season, and that hopefully still being the case come January from Arsenal's perspective, there's no limit on the depth that a side needs.

With that said, according to Voetbalkrant, Arsenal are among the sides interested in Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in January, and Arteta has already reached out to the 18-year-old over a potential move in the winter transfer window.

The Gunners will have to act quickly if they are to secure the teenager's signature, however, given that AS Monaco, Liverpool, Ajax, Lyon, and Borussia Dortmund are all also reportedly keeping an eye on him. Meanwhile, Chelsea also reportedly had a €30m (£26m) rejected for Nusa in the summer, suggesting that Brugge would want a fairly big offer to sell their future star.

Should Arsenal sign Antonio Nusa?

With the foundation for success already built at The Emirates, Arsenal would be doing themselves no harm by pursuing stars for the future. And that's where Nusa could come in.

The youngster has attracted plenty of interest from across Europe, which will only entice the Gunners even more when January comes around. That interest comes as little surprise, too, given that the winger, at 18, is already so heavily involved in first-team action in Belgium.

When at his best, Nusa has earned plenty of deserved praise, including from Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, who praised his fellow Norwegian, telling TV2, via Sport Witness: "Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!

“He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble. He’s a nice boy. Very calm and nice type. It’s going to be just fine. He just has to enjoy the football and continue to deliver as he does. Then it will be good.”