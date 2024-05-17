A £43 million attacker is now "prioritising" a move to Arsenal this summer according to reports, with manager Mikel Arteta allegedly telling the Gunners board to get the deal done.

Edu targeting new forward as Arsenal eye four summer additions

Sporting director Edu is thought to be on the look out for a new forward who can seriously upgrade Arsenal's attacking options, with the Brazilian also aiming to bring in a new goalkeeper, defender and midfielder (Simon Collings).

The north Londoners could finish 2023/2024 on 89 points, which would usually have been enough to win the Premier League title, but this imperious Man City side under Pep Guardiola have set incredible standards over the last few years.

If Arsenal beat Everton on the final day this weekend, it'll also take them to 90-plus goals for the season, which is a mightily impressive feat considering they've been playing without a world-class, natural number nine for a lot of this campaign.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions this season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 13 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Kai Havertz has shone in a makeshift forward role under Arteta, so much so that uncertainty surrounds the future of Gabriel Jesus, who is thought to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, the German's excellent form hasn't deterred Edu from his goal of signing a new striker for Arsenal this summer. This is echoed by Fabrizio Romano, who claims Arsenal are set to bring in an "important" centre-forward when the window reopens.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said another reliable journalist, Charles Watts.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu. Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option."

Alongside the marquee Osimhen, many names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, including Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko "prioritsing" Arsenal move as Arteta tells board to sign him

According to CaughtOffside, an interesting update has surfaced regarding a move for the latter. As per their information, Sesko is "prioritising" a move to Arsenal and Arteta has told the board to sign him as a "priority" target. It is also believed that they're ready to pay his £43 million release clause, and positive talks have already been held over a move for the Slovenia international.

The 6 foot 5 front man boasts 17 goals in all competitions for Leipzig this season, and could prove to be a bargain for his reported exit clause. It would also allow Arsenal to bypass club negotiations and start discussing player terms immediately.