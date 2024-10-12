Arsenal are seriously considering a January bid for Mikel Arteta's top target in a £50 million player, with sporting director Edu Gaspar hard at work behind the scenes.

Edu makes transfer admission as Arsenal plan January moves

The Gunners aren't exactly famous for their winter window transfer activity, but reports over the last few weeks have claimed that Arsenal could look to bolster their ranks mid-season.

Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz and Kieran Tierney have all been sidelined at various points this term, highlighting how an injury crisis could derail Arsenal's Premier League title challenge.

Odegaard will remain out for the "best part of four weeks" after sustaining ankle ligament damage during the last round of international matches in September, but star forward Havertz is expected to be fit for Bournemouth, having not represented Germany over the break and staying at N5.

Premier League title winners all have one thing in common - strength in depth. That is not lost on Edu, who suggested earlier this year that work is constantly being done on new signings at Arsenal.

"You can’t sign for the sake of signing. It has to be a process that takes weeks and weeks," said Edu on Arsenal's transfer policy back in May.

"On my desk, I have reports of over 180 pages on one player. It’s really detailed stuff. Physical, technical, mental profile, whether he has Premier League experience, whether he’ll be able to adapt. Everything. We analyse our deficiencies, where we can improve, where we can invest, and then we go in search of that new name. We’ve been discussing what I’m going to do now since January. It’s not my decision or Mikel’s. It’s a group decision."

According to recent reports, it is believed Arsenal are targeting a new midfielder in Torino starlet Samuele Ricci for the winter window, while the prospect of Edu bringing in a striker is very real.

Arsenal are considering January bid for Benjamin Sesko

Following on from that, RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko continues to be heavily linked with an Arsenal switch.

According to Spanish media sources, Arsenal are seriously considering a January bid for Sesko, and it is believed Leipzig have set a base price of around £50 million to begin negotiations with interested sides.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack in January, with Sesko standing out as Arteta's personal "top target" going forward. Edu and co attempted to sign the Slovenia international in the summer, making a proposal for his services alongside Chelsea and Man United.

"Benjamin Šeško signs new deal at RB Leipzig valid until June 2029," wrote Fabrizio Romano on X four months ago.

"There’s a gentlemen's agreement over possible exit in 2025 and 26. Šeško prefers developments plan over Premier League proposals from Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United. Exclusive story, confirmed."