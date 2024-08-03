Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have discussed signing a Brazil international behind the scenes, with a £50 million member of the squad now "on the verge" of leaving.

Arsenal chase second outfield signing after Riccardo Calafiori

The north Londoners officially confirmed the arrival of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori on a five-year deal at the start of this week, putting an end to their long wait for a first outfield signing of the summer window.

Calafiori, who can slot in at both centre-back and left-back, helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League over his 30 Serie A appearances last season. The 22-year-old also stood out as a star player for Italy during Euro 2024, with World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta calling some of Calafiori's performances "extraordinary".

The former FC Basel starlet comes as a fine addition for Arteta, as the Spaniard now has a very solid central defensive alternative to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, who have been crucial for the Gunners since the start of 2022/23.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compared in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

However, to keep up with Man City and potentially beat them to a Premier League title next season, Arsenal quite simply need further reinforcements. Edu and the Arsenal recruitment team are in the market for a new forward, according to various reports.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz scored a combined 51 goals between them in all competitions last term, but Gabriel Jesus endured an injury-hit stop-start season, while Gabriel Martinelli's form dipped slightly towards the end of 2023/24.

There is also the matter of Eddie Nketiah and his potential Emirates Stadium exit. Ligue 1 giants Marseille are in talks to sign Nketiah, who Arsenal value at around £50 million, according to talkSPORT.

If the Englishman were to depart London Colney, then Arteta would need a replacement and alternative to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the centre-forward role.

Arteta and Edu discuss signing Joao Pedro from Brighton

According to Football Transfers, Brighton striker and one-cap Brazil ace Joao Pedro is now attracting interest from Arsenal.

As per this report, Edu and Arteta have internally discussed signing Joao Pedro for Arsenal, with Nketiah described as "on the verge" of leaving. The 22-year-old racked up 20 goals and three assists across 40 appearances in all competitions under Roberto De Zerbi last season, including six goals in six Europa League games.

Joao Pedro has an affinity for the FA Cup as well, judging by his numbers, having scored five in just two cup outings. Brighton signed the South American from Watford last summer for a club-record £30 million last summer, but his price tag will likely be much more than that now after a brilliant debut campaign at the Amex.