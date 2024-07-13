Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thinks a £40 million ace of his is top-drawer, and has been very apologetic about not playing him more often.

Arsenal preparing for third-successive Premier League title race

The Gunners fell agonizingly short in the race for what would've been their first Premier League title in 20 years last season.

Arsenal were neck-and-neck with fierce rivals Man City, as they largely were the season prior, and managed to push Pep Guardiola's side all the way to the final day. Unfortunately, it was out of Arteta's hands in the end by that point, as the Sky Blues beat West Ham to lift their fourth consecutive domestic crown - becoming the first-ever English side to do so.

The north Londoners can feel hard done by, considering they accumulated 89 points, and that total would've been enough to win the league in the vast majority of previous Premier League seasons.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Player Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8 BBC Sport

Guardiola has set an enormously high standard for sides competing for the title, but it is a level that Arteta is determined to keep matching. Arsenal are aiming to score over 90 points next campaign in their bid to beat City, with sporting director Edu looking to sign an elite striker for Arteta among other key additions.

“I'm a winner and it takes me a while when I don't reach the dreams," explained Arteta after Arsenal missed out on the title last season.

"I think we should be very proud of what we've done throughout this season both in European competition and the Premier League. But as well, that feeling of being disappointed and not having the Premier League in our hands is painful.

"I think we built so much excitement as well belief around our fans, around the players, around the club that we really wanted to deliver that moment to them. I think they deserve it. I think the team deserve it. You have to congratulate Man City at the end after 38 games. Two points more than us and they are the winners."

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal reshuffle the squad ahead of a third successive title challenge, and one player heavily linked with the exit door this week is striker Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta thinks Nketiah is top-class and regrets not playing him more

Marseille are showing a real interest in the Englishman, according to TEAMtalk, but are set to fail with their opening bid of £20 million - as Edu and co hold out for double that at £40 million.

Arteta believes Nketiah is a top striker and has even been very apologetic about not playing him more often, as per this report, so Arsenal will not allow suitors to sign him on the cheap given he also still has three years left to run on his contract. A deal could yet be struck for Nketiah, but sides like Marseille will need to push the boat out.