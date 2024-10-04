Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has seemingly pulled a U-turn on his stance, with Edu Gaspar and co now ready to open talks over fresh terms for one member of the squad who's been heavily linked with an exit.

Arsenal prepare to face Southampton after 2-0 win over PSG

The north Londoners maintained their unbeaten start to 2024/2025 against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain this week, beating Luis Enrique's side 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Kai Havertz - who leapt highest to nod home a cross from Leandro Trossard - gave them the lead before a free kick from star winger Bukayo Saka ensured Arsenal's win against a PSG side who had next to no answers for Arteta's resolute midfield and backline.

The French heavyweights struggled to unlock Arsenal time and time again, with any real threat coming courtesy of the home side. Havertz threatened to make it 3-0 and really should have, but the forward's tame free header did little to trouble PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Southampton (home) Tomorrow Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10

Nevertheless, Arteta will be very pleased with how his side managed the game overall against star-studded opposition. Attention now turns to Southampton, a Premier League match-up which Arsenal really should have no trouble winning on paper.

Thomas Partey is highly likely to start the encounter and make it his seventh nod from Arteta in the top flight this season, with his return to the fold being nothing short of remarkable.

Partey won every single one of his duels against PSG during an imperious midfield display, becoming a mainstay in Arteta's starting eleven once again after making just 14 Premier League appearances in total last season.

The Ghanaian's future is still up in the air, though, given his contract expires next summer. Partey was attracting interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer, and Edu will be very thankful that he decided not to part ways with the 31-year-old considering his newly stellar partnership with Declan Rice in the middle.

Despite his excellent form, the consensus has been that Partey is set to leave Arsenal next summer once his deal expires, with Arteta deciding not to extend his contract. However, according to The Boot Room today, this has now changed.

Arsenal now ready to open new contract talks with Partey

Indeed, following an excellent start to 2024/2025, Arsenal are ready to open new contract talks with Partey and are keen to keep him at the club.

The African's preference is also to remain at the Emirates Stadium, with both the player and Arsenal deciding a move to Saudi Arabia wasn't the best option during the summer window.

The proposed new terms, if agreed, would be for a further two years. It is added that Arteta and his coaching staff are massive admirers of the former Atletico Madrid ace, who was forced to sit out a lot last season partly due to reoccurring fitness issues.

Arteta hasn't exactly hid his admiration for Partey over the last two seasons, calling the £200,000-per-week star a "really important" member of the team.