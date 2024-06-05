Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could have the "perfect" chance to promote a highly-rated teenager next season, by selling a £35 million member of his squad.

Arsenal players who could leave this summer

The Gunners have already confirmed the departures of senior duo Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares, who will both leave Hale End upon the expiry of their contracts on June 30.

The pair join a plethora of academy players in this regard, and more could well follow. Following loan spells away from Arsenal last season, and the growing unlikelihood they can battle their way into Arteta's plans, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares stand out as names who look like sure-fire candidates for the exit door.

Lokonga has already admitted he's likely to quit, with Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Eddie Nketiah also named in various other reports as Arsenal players who could leave this summer for the right offer.

Arsenal best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

A particularly disappointing case is that of midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old showcased real potential in the 2021/2022 season, scoring 10 goals and bagging a further three assists in the Premier League that year. However, a combination of injury problems and falling down the pecking order have now reduced his role in Arteta's squad.

Arteta could promote Nwaneri by selling Smite Rowe

Arsenal could reportedly hope for around £35 million to sell the midfielder, but his exit could pave the way for Ethan Nwaneri's development as well.

That is according to journalist Charles Watts, who suggested to CaughtOffside that Arteta could grant Nwaneri more first team minutes by selling Smith Rowe to free up more space for the 17-year-old.

“Ethan Nwaneri is someone Arsenal fans will have been aware of for some time now and he really caught the eye for England Under-17s at this summer’s European Championships,” Watts said.

“So what next for the latest homegrown wonderkid to come out of Hale End? I think we’ll see Nwaneri stay at Arsenal next season and become more of a fixture in the first-team. I can’t see him being a regular, but I think we’ll see Mikel Arteta start to give him some minutes to ensure he continues to develop at the rate that Arsenal want him to.

“There are certain players that you look at and think that they can skip going out on loan and move straight into the first-team picture. Bukayo Saka was one and I think Nwaneri is another.

“If Smith Rowe goes, it could be the perfect chance to promote Nwaneri. He’s such a talent and it’s really important that Arsenal leave him a pathway to continue to develop. Sometimes you need to leave a place in the squad to give a highly talented youngster a chance and I think this is definitely one of those occasions.”