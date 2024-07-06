A £30 million Arsenal player is set for private talks with manager Mikel Arteta over his future, with sporting director Edu potentially open to offers for many members of the Gunners squad.

Players who may be sold by Arsenal this summer

Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah and Nuno Tavares are just some of the players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer, according to various reports in the last few months.

Reports have claimed that Albert Sambi Lokonga has given the green-light to join Sevilla as well, so the Belgian could be one of Arsenal's first exit deals of the window if all goes to plan with the La Liga side.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Luton Town, but doesn't appear to have a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium. Alongside Lokonga, it appears very likely that Partey will be sold by Arsenal amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal's best-performing untouchables in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Young Arsenal striker Mika Biereth has held talks with Sturm Graz to re-join them as well, following a successful half-season loan spell in Austria. There could be a fair few departures in the coming weeks, which could also include Hale End academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe.

The 23-year-old seriously impressed during the 2021/2022 season, racking up 10 goals and registering a further two assists in the league alone. However, Smith Rowe's chances since then have been very limited, which is largely down to injury.

Smith Rowe set for crunch talks with Arteta over Arsenal future

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, who spoke to GiveMeSport, Smith Rowe is set for talks with Arteta over his Arsenal future, and there is every chance that the north Londoners will not stand in his way in the event of a suitable offer.

The Englishman, who is valued at around £30 million by Edu, has a few admirers in Aston Villa and Fulham - though neither side have formalised interest as things stand.

“Emile Smith Rowe is already working on his fitness ahead of the new season and we know that he struggled to break into the first team last season, so the feeling is that he is going to be available, and at the moment, it's a case of waiting for suitors," said journalist Jacobs to GMS.

“Aston Villa haven't rekindled their interest, despite holding a historical like for Smith Rowe, Fulham as well are across his situation. So there are likely to be Premier League suitors. At the moment, though, nothing has advanced, and he's focused on getting his fitness back, and, no doubt, will hold talks with Mikel Arteta regarding his future.”

Smith Rowe made just 13 league appearances under Arteta last season, with just three coming as full starts, and he is unlikely to be a key player next season either, given the quality in Arsenal's team right now.