Arsenal could make advancements in their pursuit of a Premier League player imminently, as manager Mikel Arteta makes his stance crystal clear behind-the-scenes.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are open to making January signings

Speaking in his latest pre-match press conference, ahead of their clash with Brighton on Saturday afternoon, Arteta has said that Arsenal are open to conducting business this month in an effort to improve the squad.

The Spaniard has continuously suggested that fresh faces are a real possibility this month, previously stating that January is a serious opportunity to give his side the best possible chance of winning an elusive Premier League title.

Arteta maintains that stance, with a host of key Arsenal players currently out through injury. Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka are all sidelined, and the latter is expected to be unavailable until March, which is a serious blow.

However, while the Gunners boss refuses to rule out new incomings, he also says that he is focused on getting the very best out of his current crop.

"I don’t know, again because the focus is on the players that we have," said Arteta on January signings at Arsenal.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2

"When something is in the market that we can afford and believe is going to have a real impact on the team, we have to be open to that possibility. We have the ability to change the squad in the windows, but at the moment the focus is on what we have."

Arsenal are believed to be targeting Wolves star Matheus Cunha this window, but the Molineux side are also attempting to tie the Brazilian down with fresh terms in a bid to ward off elite suitors like the north Londoners.

Attention could turn to other attacking targets as a result, and one striker who's far more likely to be available is Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

Arsenal could "advance" for Evan Ferguson "in the coming days"

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham, Fulham and Arteta's side hold a keen interest in the Republic of Ireland international this month, but that's not all.

The report suggests that the three sides, including Arsenal, could make "potential advances" for him "in the coming days". However, Brighton are prepared to snub them until later in the window, as they continue contemplating whether to green-light his exit in case of injury problems.

Interestingly, GMS also write that Arteta is privately refusing to rule out signing for Ferguson for Arsenal, despite influential figures at the club viewing him as a "risky" move.

While the Seagulls are still hesitant about doing business, they're also open-minded about letting him leave before the end of this month, as the striker hasn't exactly been given much in the way of match action this season. For a permanent deal, Brighton are believed to value their man at around £60 million.