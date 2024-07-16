Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has adopted a firm not-for-sale stance on a player he rarely selects, with the head coach being a huge fan despite his lack of opportunities.

Players who could still be sold by Arsenal this summer

The Gunners have moved to agree a few more departures in the last week, coming after the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares left the Emirates when their contracts expired late last month.

Arsenal officially announced that left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Lazio on loan, with Fabrizio Romano sharing beforehand that the deal includes a mandatory buy-clause set at around £7.5 million.

Tavares put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Marco Baroni's side, given his temporary move will eventually become an indefinite one. Meanwhile, Sevilla announced the signing of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on Monday as well,

The Belgian, who spent last season impressing on a temporary spell at Luton Town in the Premier League, is now looking to impress in La Liga after being persuaded to join Sevilla by former Leeds director Victor Orta.

“I had some conversations with Victor,” said Lokonga on joining Sevilla.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

“We had the opportunity to talk a long time ago and today it finally came true. For me the most convincing thing is the opportunity to return to Europe and win again. I want to be part of the team, be part of the history of the club and participate in everything I can. I knew this day would come. Now I have more experience and I am a better player and a better person to make the most of the opportunity.

“Everyone knows that Sevilla has a great history and that is why I am here. I hope to win something with Sevilla.”

Exits for Lokonga and Tavares are set to free up space in the Arsenal squad, and there are a few more who could be leaving north London before deadline day on August 30. Indeed, the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus and Kieran Tierney are other players who are linked with Arsenal exits this summer.

Arteta refuses to sell Vieira and thinks he's perfect for Arsenal

According to Football Transfers, one fringe player who Arteta is keen on keeping is midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The £45,000-per-week ace was among Arsenal's least selected players in terms of Premier League game time last season, featuring over just 292 minutes all campaign. He started twice in that time, but the Gunners head coach doesn't want him sold.

Indeed, Arteta wants to keep hold of Vieira this summer and believes the Portuguese "aligns perfectly" with Arsenal's attacking philosophy. Arteta is also a fan of Vieira's "technical prowess, versatility, and ability to impact games in various midfield roles" - making him an important member of the team.

Arteta believes that the best is yet to come from the 24-year-old, perhaps suggesting we could see more of him next term.