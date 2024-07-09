Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is personally after a £30 million alternative option to striker Gabriel Jesus, and it is believed the player in question has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

Edu and Arteta targeting new striker for this summer

Helped by sporting director Edu, the general consensus for a while has been that the north Londoners are keen to bring in a new number nine ahead of another title tussle with Man City next season.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz netted 51 goals between them in all competitions last season, with the latter proving very effective in his makeshift forward role despite a slow start to his debut campaign at the Emirates.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

However, it is believed Arsenal still want a new natural striking option, and have been linked with a host of very interesting names. Reports out of Portugal recently stated that Arsenal have held talks over signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, and even Napoli star Victor Osimhen is on Edu's radar as they work their way through targets.

The Gunners attempted a deal for RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer, as widely reported by reliable media sources, but the Slovenia star instead decided to sign a new contract with his current club.

After failing in their pursuit of Sesko, Edu is rumoured to have been working on different striker targets since. Ajax star Brian Brobbey, who scored 22 goals and assisted 12 more in all competitions last season, is on the Gunners' list.

The 22-year-old's impressive season in the Eredivisie earned him a call-up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, where he will soon face off against England in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Arteta personally wants Brobbey at Arsenal

According to The Sun, Arsenal boss Arteta personally wants Brobbey as an alternative to Jesus, but Man United manager Erik ten Hag is also a real admirer of the Dutchman and considering an attempt to bring him to Old Trafford.

As a result, both sides could be set for a tug-of-war over Brobbey, amid claims he'll cost around £30 million to prise away from Amsterdam. Taking into account the forward's impressive goal tally, £30m could be seen as a bargain price, leaving little wonder both Arteta and ten Hag go head-to-head for Brobbey's services.

"Because he is so fast and strong, he was very annoying for the defenders of PSV and dangerous for Ajax," said former striker Pierre van Hooijdonk after Brobbey's performance against PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final last year.

"Leave Brobbey alone. In my eyes, he should always play. Otherwise, Ajax will have too many attackers who want the ball in their feet and the team will be too predictable."