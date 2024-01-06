Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally earmarked the signing of one club's important defender as the club's transfer plans continue to take shape.

Arsenal given January transfer setbacks

It hasn't exactly been the dream transfer window for supporters thus far, as they've already been dealt a major roadblock in their pursuit of long-standing striker target Ivan Toney.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to the media this week, confirmed that Toney is set to stay at Brentford this season unless the Bees receive an incredible offer - despite months of the Englishman being repeatedly linked to joining Arsenal.

"The very short answer, yes," said Frank on whether Toney will stay.

"He is a Brentford player, he is here. Clearly we miss a few offensive players, I can’t see why we would sell him and I would love to have him for a longer time.

“If I ever, ever could recommend that, and it’s not for me to say yes or no, that’s Phil (Giles, director of football) or Matthew (Benham, owner), then it needs to be an unbelievable price. So he will stay here.”

According to reliable journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Arsenal will be operating under strict FFP limitations as well, coming after they spent north of £200 million in the summer window.

Arteta, as per Delaney, would like two new full-backs, a midfielder and striker ideally - but the Spaniard may be forced to compromise on a few of those wishes for now.

However, that isn't to say Arsenal won't make any new signings, as Fabrizio Romano said he thinks the Gunners will make at least one.

Arteta plotting Fikayo Tomori move for Arsenal

Despite not being linked with many centre-backs, a report by Football Transfers has now claimed that Arsenal have their eyes on AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

It is believed Arteta has personally earmarked the signing of Tomori for Arsenal, who has been a crucial defender for Milan since joining the club permanently from Chelsea.

The Englishman, who has five caps for the Three Lions, played a big role for Milan on their journey to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

This term, Tomori has started 16 Serie A matches as a mainstay of Stefano Pioli's backline, with Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi once praising the 26-year-old for his impressive attributes.

Fikayo Tomori's best Serie A games for AC Milan - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) AC Milan 1-0 Verona 7.65 Cagliari 1-3 AC Milan 7.52 AC Milan 3-1 Frosinone 7.31 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio 7.28 AC Milan 3-0 Monza 7.21

"He is young and has played well so far when he's had the chance," said Baresi on Tomori to The Mail in 2021.

"He is skilful and has great physical attributes. He is still adapting to the Italian league and I think he can only grow as a defender and help us out.

"He needs to be focused on the present and on doing well with AC Milan. The club will decide his future with the player and with Chelsea at the end of the season.

"There is great competition in England, but he is definitely one of the most promising prospects out there. His experience with AC Milan can certainly help him develop as a player."