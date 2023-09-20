Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta are said to be eyeing a January transfer for one player who could be exactly what they're missing.

Who have Arsenal signed 2023?

The Premier League title contenders sealed deals for club-record signing Declan Rice, defender Jurrien Timber, forward Kai Havertz and goalkeeper David Raya - who cost north of £200 million in total.

Having enjoyed their most ambitious and productive summer transfer window in recent memory, certain squad members had to make way for room.

Indeed, Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Albert Sambi Lokonga all left north London either on loan or permanently.

So far, despite not playing at their very best, Arsenal have been justified in their decisions with four wins secured out of their opening five top flight matches so far this season.

The Gunners also play host to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League tonight, as Arteta's side look to challenge on multiple fronts.

Who will Arsenal buy in January?

One position they were unable to shore up over the summer was further forward, as Arsenal opted to bring in Havertz as a makeshift option rather than signing a classic centre-forward.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah stand out as their only natural striking options. If injury were to befall either of the duo, it would arguably leave Arteta desperately short.

As such, there have been reports that Arsenal could move for a world-class striker in 2024. The likes of Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who has been free-scoring in Serie A, have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also believed to be of interest to sporting director Edu and Arteta.

Journalist John Cross of The Daily Mirror, sharing news on the player's future, has an update concerning Arsenal's interest.

It is believed Arsenal are among the clubs "likely" to be in the mix for Toney and are eyeing a January transfer. The 26-year-old, who is currently serving a ban for gambling breaches, is set to return to action after the new year.

Toney is said to have admirers at the club, with Cross claiming his physical presence is something "you could argue Arsenal lack". It's added that they would have "almost certainly" bid for the England international before September 1's summer deadline day, had he not been banned.

How good is Ivan Toney?

Scoring 20 league goals in 33 appearances last season, Toney is a truly prolific marksman when at his very best.

Bees boss Thomas Frank, speaking to the press this year, hailed his "£100 million" star as a "remarkable" and "amazing" player.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said.

“The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

“I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."