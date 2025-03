Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing for life without out-of-favour defender Jakub Kiwior next season, and it is believed the Gunners have identified a potential marquee replacement for the Poland international.

Arsenal transfer plans with players likely to leave this summer

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are set to leave Arsenal this summer with their contracts expiring in July, prompting the club to be heavily linked with an array of top-class midfield replacements.