Arsenal have been offered a £50 million alternative to Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, and it is believed he is keen on joining Mikel Arteta's side in north London.

Arsenal heavily linked with Coman after signing Merino

Multiple reports have indicated that Coman, who could well be on the move from Bayern before 11pm tonight, is on Arsenal's radar heading into this transfer deadline day.

The Frenchman has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, and it is believed La Liga giants Barcelona are considering a late swoop for Coman alongside Arsenal. Edu Gaspar and co may want to bring in a new winger to compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, according to Sky Sports, so this could be one to watch heading into the last day of this summer window.

"Arsenal are one of many clubs who have explored the conditions of a deal for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman," said Sheth.

Kingsley Coman's all-time stats for Bayern Munich in all competitions Appearances 296 Goals 64 Assists 66 Yellow cards 14 Red cards 2 Minutes played 18,199 via Transfermarkt

"It's understood the club may want to bring in another winger to compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli before Friday's deadline. Barcelona have also enquired about Coman but a deal would be difficult given their financial issues.

"Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have made an offer, as the player assesses all his options. Staying at Bayern has also not been ruled out."

There are also reports that Coman has been offered out to Arsenal this summer, but according to journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Edu and Arteta have the chance to bring in a very interesting alternative to the 28-year-old.

Arsenal offered late chance to sign Raheem Sterling

Indeed, he writes that Raheem Sterling is a player being floated in Arsenal's direction, as the £50m England international seeks an escape route out of Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has been offered to Arsenal, as per Delaney, and the 29-year-old is believed to be keen on reuniting with Arteta at the Emirates Stadium - following their time together at Man City.

Arteta is said to be a big fan of the forward and his personality as well, with Arsenal now weighing up a cut-price late move for Sterling. However, a lot could hinge on the player's willingness to take a wage cut.

Arsenal are unlikely to go above £150,000-per-week in terms of a salary offer, which would be far below what he's currently earning at Chelsea.

"I know the special qualities of the player, the consistency, physicality, the finishing," said Pep Guardiola on Sterling all the way back in 2019.

"For the second goal against West Ham the control was not good but the finish good, the third goal was really good. He is in his first days playing as a striker but for me striker will be an incredible position for him, but he can play in three positions up front."