Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally compiled a list of top contenders to reinforce the club's forward ranks in January, with the Gunners widely tipped to move for new attacking options once we reach 2025.

Arsenal prepare for Ipswich Town after 5-1 win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal's convincing 5-1 win at Crystal Palace was unfortunately overshadowed by star winger Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury, and news then emerged that alternative option Raheem Sterling sustained a knee problem, which will also keep him out for weeks.

As a result, Arteta is now facing a real selection headache as he prepares to host struggling Ipswich Town in the Premier League tomorrow.

Gabriel Jesus, who's recently returned to form with five goals in his last two games, is able to play out wide in place of Saka, as is Kai Havertz, while exciting youngster Ethan Nwaneri could even be deployed in that position.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

There are a few options at Arteta's disposal, but Saka will be an extremely sore miss for the north Londoners given just how imperative he is.

The England international, who was also sidelined for a short period earlier in the campaign, boasts an incredible 13 assists in all competitions already with nine goals to boot - and that will be near-impossible to replace.

It will be very intriguing to see how Arteta decides to field his Arsenal team against Ipswich in the 24-year-old's absence, and the Spaniard has indirectly challenged his squad to step up while their key star is sidelined.

"I cannot be too specific because I don’t know, but it will be many weeks," said Arteta on Saka's lay-off.

"Obviously he’s a big player for us. You just have to see the impact that he has on the team, but it’s going to be a really good exercise for all of us to think about ways to overcome another challenge, because we’ve already had a lot in the season.

"We have to look internally at what we have and be creative, do a very good exercise again. How can we mould the squad? How can we adapt to the circumstances and be different? We cannot pretend to be the same. We’re going to have to be different and try to find the best way to do it and be very competitive and win a lot of games."

While Arsenal reportedly contemplate signing a Saka alternative in January, reports suggest that a new striker is also firmly on the club's to-do list ahead of the winter transfer window.

Indeed, a report from Spain has claimed that Arteta has personally compiled a list of "main candidates" to join Arsenal in January - and one of them is Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram.

The Frenchman boasts 13 goals and six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season, which has apparently garnered interest from Arteta, who's earmarked Thuram as one of his top three striker targets alongside Bundesliga duo Benjamin Sesko and Victor Boniface.

The 27-year-old won't come cheap, though, as it is estimated he'll cost around £83 million to prise away from the San Siro.

It is very debatable whether Arsenal will part with that sort of money mid-season, regardless of Arteta's fondness for Thuram, with both Sesko and Boniface also commanding lower price tags.