Arsenal are expected to bid for an "underrated" Mikel Arteta target imminently, as they plan their next summer signing after Riccardo Calafiori.

Edu and Arteta eyeing three more key arrivals for Arsenal

After securing a new option for their back line, and a very promising one at that in Calafiori, sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team will be weighing their next move as the latter phase of this transfer window approaches.

Just five weeks remain for Arteta and Edu to get Arsenal's remaining top transfer targets over the line, as they prepare for a third-time-lucky attempt to win the Premier League title and get the better of Man City.

The Gunners pushed Pep Guardiola's side all the way to the final day last season, narrowly missing out on their first domestic crown in 20 years, and supporters will be keen to see Arsenal shore up the squad to go that one step further.

Calafiori, who can play both centrally and as a full-back, was announced as the club's first outfield signing of the window earlier this week - after the Italian put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

It has been claimed that Arsenal also want a new goalkeeper, midfielder and forward through the door before deadline day on August 30. Arsenal are apparently still in talks with Wolves over Daniel Bentley for a new option between the sticks, while Arteta continues to register a serious interest in striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has also been subject to an Arsenal approach, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, so it will be interesting to see if Arteta finally gets an out-and-out number nine through the door.

Gyokeres vs Osimhen Stats (per 90) Gyokeres Osimhen Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.82 0.66 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 1.05 0.68 Progressive Passes 1.57 1.05 Progressive Carries 3.52 1.55 Shots 3.37 3.86 Shots on Target 1.64 1.63 Passing Accuracy 71.7% 66.9% Shot-Creating Actions 4.08 2.45 Goal-Creating Actions 0.65 0.36 Successful Take-Ons 2.10 0.73 Aerial Duels Won 1.91 1.68 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 League Season

There is also the matter of a potential new midfielder, who may well act as a replacement for the exit-bound Thomas Partey. The Ghanian has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal this window, with clubs in Saudi Arabia showing interest in signing Partey and bringing an end to his four-year stay at London Colney.

Arsenal expected to bid for Mikel Merino imminently

Real Sociedad star and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, who impressed on-lookers with his displays at Euro 2024, is being repeatedly mentioned by the press as a top target for Arteta.

There have even been reports that Arteta is personally trying to convince Merino to join Arsenal, with The Mirror and senior sports reporter Dan Marsh sharing an update on their chase for the 28-year-old.

They claim that Arsenal are expected to bid for Merino imminently as Edu and Arteta attempt to bring in a new midfield man. The former Newcastle star, called "underrated" by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson, made 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad last season - scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

A deal for Merino could cost around £25 million, with the Spaniard now in the final 12 months of his contract.