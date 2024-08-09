Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Mikel Arteta was "pushing a lot" for Arsenal to sign one player before top midfield target Mikel Merino.

Arsenal pursue Mikel Merino deal after extensive talks

As reported, the Real Sociedad midfielder is firmly on Arteta and Arsenal's agenda heading into the final phase of this summer transfer window.

Merino apparently only has his sights on joining Arsenal, and won't entertain approaches from any other club. An agreement is reportedly already in place on personal terms, according to Romano, as talks remain ongoing over a formal deal for the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old's contract contains a £55 million release clause, but Arsenal may only have to pay around half of that amount, as his deal is set to expire in 2025 - giving Sociedad little wiggle room to negotiate a high price.

If all goes to plan, Merino will be Arsenal's third signing of the summer window after David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori. The Spain international, who played a crucial role in his country's triumph at Euro 2024, also impressed at club level.

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58 via WhoScored

Merino finished the 2023/2024 season with eight goals and five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad, making him a potentially astute option to reinforce Arteta's midfield and provide the tactician with that extra bit of dynamism.

Arteta is said to personally want Merino at Arsenal, according to various reports, and Romano has detailed the influence Arsenal's manager is having on transfers behind-the-scenes.

Arteta pushed "a lot" to sign Calafiori for Arsenal this summer

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano says that Arteta was "pushing a lot" to sign Calafiori for Arsenal, before the head coach then turned his personal attention towards Merino.

“He knows that Mikel Arteta is a big fan. Mikel Arteta has been very influential this summer for Arsenal," said Romano. “He was pushing a lot to have Calafiori, now, similar with Merino, he is another player he would love to have at the club.

“And so the player is keen, very keen on the move. Now it depends on the clubs when they can reach an agreement on the package and on the structure of the deal.”

Calafiori joined for an initial £34 million from Bologna, which was made official last week. The Italy international, who also impressed at the Euros, helped Bologna to qualify for the Champions League last season with a string of assured performances.

Taking this into account, and his defensive versatility, it's little wonder Arteta seriously pursued a deal for Calafiori.