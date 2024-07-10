Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of an "unlikely Euro 2024 hero", with the north Londoners now eyeing a move for him this summer.

Edu and Arteta seeking four key signings for Arsenal

Not counting the permanent deal for David Raya, it is believed that sporting director Edu is in the market for a new backup 'keeper among other positions, with a new defender, midfielder and forward also on the agenda at London Colney (Simon Collings).

The Gunners are closing in on their second major signing of the summer after Raya, as they look to tick the addition of a new defender off their list. Bologna starlet Riccardo Calafiori is on the verge of joining Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian already agreeing personal terms last week.

With the likes of Mohamed Elneny departing, and Thomas Partey widely tipped to follow the Egyptian, a new midfielder is thought to be high on Edu's agenda over the coming weeks.

Partey has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and the Turkish Super Lig, as the 31-year-old enters the final 12 months of his contract. If he does end up moving on to pastures new, Arsenal will need a replacement and alternative/partner to star man Declan Rice in the engine room.

Thomas Partey's stats in all competitions for Arsenal Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794 (via Transfermarkt)

A few very interesting names have cropped up as targets in the past few weeks, via reports in the media. Arteta reportedly admires Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, with former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claiming Arsenal have held discussions over signing Everton's Amadou Onana.

Edu has also been offered PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to GiveMeSport, so the Premier League title hopefuls aren't exactly short of options.

Arsenal targeting Mikel Merino who Arteta really likes

According to a report by The Athletic, former Newcastle United ace Mikel Merino has attracted attention from the Emirates.

The Real Sociedad midfielder, interestingly a teammate of Zubimendi's, has been called "Spain's unlikely Euro 2024 hero" by journalist Pol Ballus and scored his country's quarter-final winner against Germany to send them into the semis - which they also won on Tuesday night at the expense of France.

The 28-year-old, whose contract includes a £52 million release clause, has not gone unnoticed in north London. The Athletic claims Arteta really likes Merino for his talent and physicality with Arsenal now targeting him.

At club level, Merino chalked up 45 appearances for Sociedad in all competitions last season - scoring eight goals and bagging a further five assists. His disciplinary record is perhaps something to watch out for, though, as the Spaniard also totalled 14 bookings in that time.